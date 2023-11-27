Harrison Ford, 81, passionately embraces wife Calista Flockhart, 59, after returning from family getaway

Harrison Ford, 81, shared a tender moment with his wife Calista Flockhart, 59, as they landed in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The couple, who have been blissfully married for 13 years, returned from a Thanksgiving getaway in Montana aboard one of their ten private planes.

The pair, who first crossed paths at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, continue to demonstrate the strength of their relationship, undeterred by their 22-year age difference.

Harrison, known for his dynamic film roles and youthful vigor, has always been vocal about his passion for acting.

© Getty Images Actor Harrison Ford and partner Calista Flockhart kiss

In a conversation with CNN's Chris Wallace earlier this year, he expressed his deep love for his craft. "I don't do well when I don't have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones. I want to be helpful," he shared.

The family outing included their 22-year-old son, Liam Flockhart Ford, as well as Harrison's 33-year-old daughter, Georgia Ford, from his previous 20-year marriage to Melissa Mathison.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart enjoyed a family getaway

This appearance comes amid news of Harrison's eldest son, Ben Ford's, second divorce. Ben, a 57-year-old chef, recently separated from his wife Emily Ford, with whom he shares a 13-year-old son, Waylon. Ben's culinary career has garnered attention, much like his father's illustrious film journey.

Harrison's family ties extend further, with sons Willard, 54, from his first marriage, and Malcolm, 36, from his second.

© Getty Images Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford have been happily married for 13 years

Meanwhile, Calista is gearing up for a return to the screen, taking on the role of Lee Radziwill, Jackie O's younger sister, in the upcoming second season of FX's "Feud: Capote and the Women."

This project is part of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, set in 1976 and inspired by Laurence Leamer's book "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era."

© Getty Images Harrison Ford, son Malcolm Ford and Calista Flockhart

Harrison’s professional engagements continue to flourish. He's set to reprise his role as Dr. Paul Rhoades in the critically acclaimed dramedy "Shrinking," which has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, he's involved in the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1923" on Paramount+, where he plays patriarch Jacob Dutton.

The show has been confirmed for a second season, further expanding Taylor Sheridan's cinematic universe.

In a significant casting update, Harrison will step into the shoes of the late William Hurt as President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross in the upcoming Marvel films "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Thunderbolts," both slated for a 2025 release.

