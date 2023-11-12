Harrison Ford makes rare public appearance – and it's extra meaningful for wife Calista Flockhart

The stars flocked to the Casa Cipriani in New York City on Saturday, November 11 in support of Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research 2023 "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's."

Several celebrities were in attendance, including Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, John McEnroe, Michelle Buteau, Julianne Moore, and many more.

Today Show anchor Willie Geist was also present to introduce the Foundation's short film Breakthrough, which featured a host of other famous faces making appearances.

© Getty Images Tracy and Michael speak onstage at 2023 "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" at Casa Cipriani in New York City

Those included Josh Gad, Jennifer Grey, Christopher Lloyd, Wendell Pierce, Lea Thompson, and Harrison Ford, who co-chairs the Gala alongside wife Calista Flockhart.

It was a special night for the Indiana Jones actor and his wife, who couldn't attend in person as they were celebrating Flockhart's 59th birthday.

Ford, 81, and Flockhart first met at the 2002 Golden Globes in January, the year the former was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. They were seen interacting at the Miramax Globes after party.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Love Story

They began dating soon after and tied the knot in 2010, with the star adopting her son Liam Flockhart, now 22, who she'd adopted when he was a baby in 2001.

Ford was first married to Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979, with whom he welcomed two sons. He then married screenwriter Melissa Mathison in 1983 and they welcomed two children before their separation in 2000 and divorce in 2004.

On an appearance on (the formerly known as) Live with Kelly and Ryan back in April, host Kelly Ripa asked him whether he'd be interested in working with his wife on future projects.

© Getty Images Harrison made an appearance in the Foundation's new short film

"Do you ever think about working together?" Kelly asked the screen legend, who responded with a short: "Yeah."

When she followed up with: "And will you work together?" he repeated the same answer, and as the studio audience whooped, the hosts pressed for further details.

"What would you do together?" Ryan Seacrest asked, to which Ford quipped: "Make the bed, one on each side." Kelly added: "After you unmake it, I'm assuming," with the implication leading Ford to give the audience a side-eyed glance.

© Getty Images The "Ally McBeal" actress turned 59 on November 11

He launched into more detail then, saying: "We haven't seen something that came along when we were both free."

Ford revealed at the time that his wife of 13 years was currently involved in a production in which she was playing one of eccentric writer Truman Capote's swans, a group of high-society women who the novelist surrounded himself with.

Kelly suggested: "Can't you just jump on board that project? I mean, listen, let me tell you something, you're Harrison Ford, you can do whatever you want."

© Getty Images The two stars have been married since 2010

The actor balances his life on the road or set with living on his 800-acre ranch in Jackson, Wyoming with Flockhart.

"We spent most of the pandemic there," the Blade Runner star said of his life in Wyoming. "But I like coming into work, there's nothing for me to do there in the winter, except read."

