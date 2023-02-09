Harrison Ford's rarely seen children and blended family with wife Calista Flockhart – photos The Indiana Jones star is a father of five

Harrison Ford has established himself as one of Hollywood's leading icons over his decades-long career, but prefers to keep his personal life away from the spotlight.

The actor has been a high-profile star throughout his time in the entertainment industry, and while his marriages have certainly garnered attention, his time as a father is more private.

Read on to learn more about the Indiana Jones star's five children through his three marriages over the years.

Ben Ford

Harrison with his eldest child, chef Ben

The actor's oldest son is 56-year-old Ben, born of his first marriage to Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979.

Ben is a chef and restaurant owner who owns the chain Ford's Filling Station, having also become an author over the years and maintaining a close relationship with his father.

Willard Ford

Harrison's second son, gym owner Willard

His second son with Mary, Willard, 53, is less active on social media compared to his brother, but also has the entrepreneurial bug as well.

He owned the Strong Sports Gym, which closed down in 2020, while also having co-owned Kim Sing Theater in Los Angeles and currently owning Ludwig Clothing Company.

Malcolm Ford

Harrison and Calista with his son Malcolm

Harrison married screenwriter Melissa Mathison in 1983 and though they divorced in 2004, they shared two children as well, the eldest being son Malcolm.

The 35-year-old has followed in his father's footsteps, making small acting appearances and mainly known for his work with the rock band The Dough Rollers.

Georgia Ford

Harrison and Calista with his daughter Georgia

Harrison and Melissa's daughter, Georgia, has made more public appearances than her siblings, having accompanied her dad and step-mom Calista on the red carpet previously.

32-year-old Georgia also followed her father into the acting profession, having made a few appearances in small-budget projects like American Milkshake, I'm Being Me, and The Visitor.

Liam Flockhart

Harrison and Calista with their son Liam

21-year-old Liam is the star's youngest and the only one of his children that he'd adopted, having welcomed him into the family after marrying Calista Flockhart in 2009.

Liam has spent the most time out of the spotlight compared to his siblings, currently a full-time college student at Amherst College, occasionally spotted with his mom or at low-key events like basketball games with his famous dad.

