All we know about Anne Hathaway's dramatic romantic history The Armageddon Time actress has been married to Adam Shulman for over ten years

Anne Hathaway has been happily married to producer and jewelry designer Adam Shulman since 2012, and the pair have two children together, Jonathan Rosebanks, six, and Jack, three.

Since tying the knot, the couple have been low-key, keeping both their relationship and their two children largely out of the spotlight.

However, even before Adam, the Oscar-winning actress led a notable, sometimes whirlwind dating life which included fellow actors like Topher Grace to even a jailed Italian businessman.

Anne was first linked to That 70s Show actor Topher Grace from 1999 to 2001, around the same time she became a star. Her first screen credit was in 1999's Get Real, and she became a household name in 2001's Princess Diaries.

A couple years later, she fell for Hugh Dancy, her on-screen paramour in 2004's Ella Enchanted. Dancy and his wife Claire Danes are now expecting their third child.

However, shortly after the film's release, they split up, and she moved on to Raffaello Follieri, an Italian property developer. The two dated for four years until, in a shocking turn of events, Raffaello was arrested, pled guilty to 14 counts of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy, and spent four years in jail.

Anne and Raffaello dated for four years

In a 2021 interview with The Daily Mail, the convicted con man reflected on his sudden break-up from Anne, who he affectionately calls Annie, and even remembered the last words they ever spoke to one another.

"That night Annie phoned me from Los Angeles... We were on the phone for ten minutes talking about when she might come home," he recalled, adding: "If I remember, Annie's last words were, 'I love you forever,' and we ended the call. That was 2am on June 24, 2008. At 6am I was arrested. I never spoke to Annie again."

The actress and her husband just celebrated their ten year anniversary last year

It was the very same year, that she first crossed paths with her future husband at the Palm Springs Film Festival. "I couldn't have met him at a worse time," she told Harper's Bazaar UK in 2013.

Nonetheless, they began dating later that year in November, and exactly three years later in November of 2011, they got engaged, with a custom-made emerald-shaped diamond engagement ring from Adam's own jewelry line, James Banks Designs. They tied the knot a year later in September 2012, in Big Sur, California.

