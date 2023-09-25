Anne Hathaway opens the doors into life with her two young sons in rare interview

Anne Hathaway is shedding some light on body insecurity and postpartum fitness, opening up about her own experience as a mother-of-two.

The actress, 40, shares sons Jack, three, and Jonathan, seven, with her husband Adam Shulman, to whom she has been married since 2012.

In a conversation with People at a New York City event celebrating her partnership with Shiseido, she spoke about finding ways to love her body after giving birth to her second son.

"People don't talk about this and it really made me feel better when I found out about it, it takes three years for your body to fully recover from a pregnancy," she told the publication.

She explained that it took a while for her to come to terms with the fact that it took her body some time to regain its pre-pregnancy form, and that allowed her the space to develop a greater appreciation for it.

"I didn't snap back. I want to be very, very clear about that. With my second, it took every minute of those three years. And it's cool. Let your body be a body."

© Getty Images Anne and husband Adam Shulman share two sons

She added: "There's nowhere to get to. It's just now. Just be present and take care of yourself and don't set expectations."

When the Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy in July 2019, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump, she received praise for touching on issues of infertility as well.

"It's not for a movie…#2," she sweetly wrote, adding: "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

© Instagram The actress spoke about infertility when announcing her second pregnancy

She later told the Associated Press: "I think that we have a very one-size-fits-all approach to getting pregnant. And you get pregnant and for the majority of cases, this is a really happy time.

"But a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant, that's not really the story. Or that's one part of the story. And the steps that lead up to that part of the story are really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt. And I went through that."

"I didn't just wave a magic wand and, 'I want to be pregnant and, wow, it all worked out for me, gosh, admire my bump now!' It's more complicated than that."

After welcoming her first son, in August 2016, she took to Instagram with a picture of a pair of jeans she had cut and hemmed into denim shorts.

She opened up about postpartum weight fluctuations, writing: "There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever).

"There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs.

© Instagram She reflected on her postpartum weight journey with a photo of her altered jeans

"Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.) Peace xx."

