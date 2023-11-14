Anne Hathaway poses in tiny bikini after 41st birthday as she candidly discusses mental health and her two children

Fresh off an intimate birthday celebration, Anne Hathaway returned to social media with photos from her latest cover shoot with Porter Magazine.

Photographed by Cass Bird for the publication's November issue, the actress looked absolutely radiant on the heels of her 41st birthday, which was on November 12.

She dazzled on the cover, flashing her signature megawatt style, in a Saint Laurent trench coat and tights, and showed off her toned physique for a couple of shots posing in an underwear set.

Anne Hathaway shares glimpse inside her home

Anne wore an oversized Balenciaga black leather trench coat with Bottega Veneta jeans, which she'd paired with nothing underneath but a sheer tiny string bikini top, part of a Gucci set.

In another photo, she wore the same set with a different outfit, this time a sleek black blazer and pant combo from The Row, with the Blazer open once again to showcase her abs.

Fans reacted to photos of the shoot on social media with adoring responses like: "Mother is mothering," and: "Nothing I love more than a new Anne Hathaway shoot," as well as: "Do you even age?"

In the actual story, written by Tyler McCall, the Oscar-winning star opened up about keeping a part of herself out of interviews and the public eye to preserve her mental health.

"I am myself right now, but that doesn't mean I'm my whole self right now," she said of her state during the interview. "It's something I feel is not just essential for my health – I'm on a team, it's my family, and it's not just about me."

© Getty Images The actress recently hosted the CFDA Fashion Awards

The Rachel Getting Married actress shares sons Jack, three, and Jonathan, seven, with her husband Adam Shulman, to whom she has been married since 2012.

"My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives," she continued. "It doesn't even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that's outside of myself."

© Getty Images She has been married to Adam Shulman since 2012 and they share two sons

Anne talked about being grateful for her team, the same one she has had since the age of 16, while embracing the opportunity to grow and take risks in her forties, with both her life and career.

"When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face," she explained.

"The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic. Obviously, it doesn't mean we should have a ticker tape parade – someone said this to me the other day: 'There's so much to be proud of and there's so much to fix.'"

