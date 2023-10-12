Hugh Jackman marked his first birthday on Thursday since his shocking split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, with an unrecognizable photo that sparked a big reaction from his followers.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram to take part in 'Throwback Thursday' and shared an image of himself as a teenager grimacing while looking dapper in a suit rocking windswept hair.

"I was maybe 17. I was the assistant (to the assistant) of the footy team," he captioned the nostalgic photo. Fans were quick to react to the image, with one exclaiming: "I don't think if you showed me this picture and said, 'who is this' without telling me outright would I have ever guessed that was Hugh Jackman."

A second said: "You were definitely a handsome little fella when you were younger and even more so now."

Others took the opportunity to wish Hugh a 'happy birthday', with one responding: "You were born for pictures. Hope you have a marvelous birthday. Celebrating with you."



Another wrote: "Happiest birthday HJ may your day be as amazing as you are!! Wishing you a fabulous birthday and all the love, happiness, and health."

© Instagram Hugh Jackman looked unrecognizable in this photo posted on his 55th birthday

It will no doubt be a bittersweet celebration for the actor following his split from Deborra-Lee, 67. The estranged couple made the shocking announcement last month that they had decided to part ways after almost three decades together.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' divorce statement

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after 27 years together

Announcing their news in a statement to People, the former couple wrote: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness share two children, Ava and Oscar (pictured in 2009)

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they continued, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

The pair are parents to two children, Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old daughter Ava.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' love story

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness met in 1995

Hugh and Deborra-Lee got engaged in Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens four months after meeting on the set of the Australian drama 'Corelli' in 1995.

'The Greatest Showman' star previously revealed that he fell for his future wife after their first meeting, telling People: "I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget. She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness wed in 1996

Speaking about their engagement, he once told Women's Day: "My plan was to propose halfway through breakfast and I thought, 'Forget that! So, I have to do it now! I need to do it now!'

"It had been raining, and finally the sun came out, and I didn't have a line! I was thinking: 'Come on, come on, come on, you've got to come up with something, this is a once-in-a-lifetime, you've got to come up with a line.'"

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness said they had a 'wonderful' marriage

He added: "I said, 'Baby, look the sun's come out – it's almost perfect!' and she says: 'What do you mean? It is perfect!' And I said, 'Well, it will be if you marry me!' And I pulled out the ring."

They exchanged vows on April 11, 1996, in Melbourne, and the pair's special day saw Deborra-Lee wearing a white satin jumpsuit, and Hugh opting for a black suit with a white shirt.

