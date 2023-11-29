James Norton's famous fiancée's very rare comment on private relationship

James Norton, 38, has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to his fiancée Imogen Poots, 34, which is why fans were likely surprised to hear the actress spill a few details about their secret relationship.

The Happy Valley star and the 28 Weeks Later actress live in Peckham, East London, but they were used to making their relationship work even on other sides of the world!

© Getty The Happy Valley actor has kept his relationship private

Speaking about the impact of long-distance while she was splitting her time between London and New York, she told ES Magazine in 2020: "It's all I've ever known. I've never known something to fall apart because of distance."

Commenting on their living situation, the Need For Speed star jokingly added: "Sharing a bathroom, however, is quite another matter."

The couple went public with their romance in 2018 after meeting while working on Belleville

Imogen also suggested she has no plans to stop exploring and settle down, although that may have changed over the last three years, during which time the couple have become engaged.

"I find work to be my happy place, in a way. Because it’s all I’ve ever known: packing up a bag and moving on. That restlessness that’s inherent in you is very addictive. And I suppose now I’m supposed to slow down and set up a farm or something.

© Dave Benett Imogen and James live in Peckham

"But I’m not ready to do that. I want to keep exploring the world," said Imogen, who met James while starring in the West End production of Belleville in 2017. See what career path he was following before becoming an actor...

WATCH: James Norton reveals his surprising career in his early 20s before meeting Imogen

The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, and the Grantchester star is thought to have proposed in February 2022. They have not commented on their wedding plans.

