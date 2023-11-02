TJ Holmes and Amy Robach celebrate big news with mid-day champagne at romantic lunch

Former 'Good Morning America' hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are venturing into new territory following their departure from ABC. TJ, 46, revealed on his Instagram Stories that the pair are embarking on a podcasting journey with iHeartMedia.

The announcement was also captured in a press release screenshot TJ shared, detailing the upcoming podcast titled 'Amy & TJ,' set to debut on the iHeartPodcast Network on December 5.

Alongside the announcement, TJ posted a candid snapshot of Amy, 50, from a romantic dining experience where they celebrated with glasses of champagne.

The photo showed Amy beaming, seemingly engaged in conversation with someone outside the frame, hinting at their optimistic outlook on this new chapter.

© Instagram Amy and TJ enjoy a celebratory champagne

The move to podcasting follows Amy's recent teaser of a potential career comeback, as she shared an intriguing image from an unidentified TV set.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Pumping it up!" capturing her prepped in a makeup chair, donning a vibrant red blazer and black leather pants. Fans warmly responded to the hint of her return, expressing their excitement in the comments.

Amy and TJ were fired from GMA

This pivot comes nearly a year after the couple was released from their 'GMA3: What You Need To Know' positions due to a scandal that made headlines.

Their personal relationship was thrust into the public eye last fall, leading to a protracted negotiation with ABC about the professional implications of their affair. At the time, both were still legally married—Amy to Andrew Shue, 56, and TJ to Marilee Fiebig, 45.

Despite the turbulence following their exit from ABC and the public unraveling of their previous marriages, TJ and Amy have continued their relationship.

© Instagram T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach cozy up in first pictures shared together on Instagram

In the wake of their ABC dismissal in January, the two have navigated the complexities of their personal lives, with TJ finalizing divorce proceedings with Marilee recently.

Legal documents confirmed that the dissolution of TJ and Marilee's marriage, which began in 2010 and includes their 9-year-old daughter, Sabine, is being processed, though it remains pending in court.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.

As TJ and Amy take on the podcasting world with anticipation, their fans eagerly await the insights and stories they will share on 'Amy & TJ,' signaling a resilient comeback for the former television anchors.

Meanwhile, their fans were thrilled to welcome them back into the spotlight, with one commenting on their podcast announcement: "Have missed seeing you. Glad you are back!" Another added: "Yay!!! I've missed you, I'm so happy for the both of you!!!".