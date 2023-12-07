Vanessa Hudgens' 'super sheer' wedding dress and garter for jungle nuptials is on-trend right now

Vanessa Hudgens wore two wedding dresses for her jungle wedding with Cole Tucker on 2 December in Tulum, Mexico, and her second daring frock follows several popular bridal trends.

The High School Musical actress exchanged vows with the professional baseball player in a sleek Vera Wang slip dress she described as "perfect," "simple" and "chic." Features included a cowl neck and a plunging back, and she teamed it with her hair in a slick bun topped with her personalised veil embroidered with the message: "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023."

She told Vogue of her gown, which was the first one she tried on: "It was exactly what I wanted, but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it was special, just for me. I wanted it to look like I was floating and loved the cape and veil combo."

For her wedding reception, she changed into a "super romantic" and "super sheer" second gown from the same designer complete with a corset and a built-in garter alongside Larroudé Vivienne platform heels.

"I had found this one dress that had the corset bodice part of the dress I ultimately ended up wearing.

"It was this French lace with really pretty iridescent stones in it - it was super romantic, but the dress puffed out a lot, so I asked if we could change out the bottom into a chiffon and make it super sheer and flirty, and they actually put lace in built-in underwear and made a garter," she said. While we wait for the star to release photos of her second wedding dress, take a look at some other celebrities with gorgeous bridal gowns...

Vanessa's decision to tweak the classic ballgown wedding dress is consistent with the top trends for 2024. British wedding dress designer Cynthia Grafton-Holt told HELLO! that traditional dresses are being revamped "with a focus on luxurious textures", adding: "Designers are incorporating unexpected details such as asymmetrical necklines, detachable sleeves, over-bodice separates and billowing overskirts."

The couple met during a Zoom meditation led by former monk Jay Shetty in October 2020 and they dated for three years before Cole proposed with an oval-shaped diamond engagement ring by the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

However, Vanessa revealed they struggled to settle on a wedding venue, describing it as "the hardest part" after ruling out all the traditional locations.

"Finding a venue was the hardest part. I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn—these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage," Vanessa explained to Vogue, before admitting she fell in love with the remote location of her jungle museum.

The 32-year-old actress previously revealed that she had expected to get married years ago. In an interview with Shape magazine, she said: "My mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25.

“That didn’t happen," she continued. "What I’ve discovered is that we all have these ideas - and if they don’t happen, then there’s a reason why. Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I’m very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life."

