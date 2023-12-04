Keira Knightley's secret second pink wedding dress that's never been pictured

Keira Knightley's first wedding dress was a memorable tulle mini dress, so it makes sense that she would choose an equally unconventional second gown.

One year after the Love Actually actress married Klaxons musician James Righton in Mazan near Marseilles in May 2013, she invited more of her close friends and family members to celebrate with them in a woodland ceremony. The bespoke Valentino haute couture gown has never been pictured, but it tied in with the nature of her surroundings with embroidered pink flowers, Elle reported.

© Getty Images Keira and James got married in 2013 and 2014

"For the ceremony we had just for our friends, in a wood, because you have to have flowers on a dress in a wood," she told the publication.

Pink wedding dresses were a popular trend among brides in 2014, and London-based designer Naomi Neoh told HELLO! at the time: "It's all about getting the right dress for you and ivory is not always the most flattering colour on all skin tones.

© Getty The actress has described her second wedding dress as a gown with pink embroidered flowers and a train

"Hues of blush pink and apricot can lift the complexion and enhance most skin colours. Blush pink has always been a signature in my designs and popular with brides looking for something a little different."

Keira has not ruled out recycling the gown for red carpet events or parties in future once it's been cleaned and has even said she's willing to pass it on to her daughter if she wants it in the future.

"Could you frame it? I don’t have the wall space. Then I thought I could cut it up and make it into something I could wear, but then that’s a shame,” she told marie claire UK.

© Mike Marsland Keira Knightley attends the SeriousFun London Gala 2013

"It’s not a ballgown, but it had a bit of a train. Unless I just wear it again and ruin it, like a party somewhere. Or maybe somebody could organise a wedding dress party, like in Friends. Yeah, that’s quite cool."

She added she wouldn't pressure her daughters Edie and Delilah to wear it, stating of her eldest: "What if she doesn't like it but feels like she had to? Too much pressure."

The Pride and Prejudice star originally chose to hold an intimate ceremony in the town hall in Mazan with just 10 guests as witnesses. She recycled one of her favourite Chanel dresses which featured a strapless neckline and a tulle skirt, teamed with flat nude shoes, a cropped jacket and sunglasses.

"I’d worn that dress lots, it was my something borrowed," she told The Telegraph in 2014. "And I liked not making a big deal out of it. I just wanted to be in something I had had a great time in, something I would have a great time in again."

