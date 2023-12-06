Why Kelly Ripa isn't wearing her wedding ring as she makes surprise confession to husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has had a slightly chaotic week, to say in the least, and confessed all on Wednesday morning during the opening of Live with Kelly and Mark.

The TV star, 53, was sitting alongside her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, when she told viewers at home about an incident that had happened involving her wedding ring.

Kelly told Mark that there was "panic at home" because she couldn't find her wedding ring, leading to the audience gasping.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's family photos throughout the years

"Are we on a break?" the Riverdale actor asked his wife, as the former All My Children actress went on to explain that the accident happened after she was moisturizing her hands inside the couple's Upper East Side townhouse yesterday morning.

"I was moisturizing my hands and I went to put it back on and now I can't find it!" Mark was surprisingly chilled about the lost ring, telling his wife "you'll find it."

© Getty Images Kelly's husband Mark was very accepting of her loss

The Live Wire star tied the knot to Mark in 1996, after the pair eloped to Las Vegas. As a result, Kelly wasn't even given an engagement ring, but was surprised with a diamond ring ten years later.

The mother-of-three opened up about the surprise during a chat on Anna Faris' podcast, Unqualified, telling her: "It must have been making him feel a certain way that I didn’t have a ring, so for our 10th anniversary we bought me a ring!"

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark eloped to Las Vegas

This isn't the first time that Kelly has misplaced one of her rings either! During Wednesday's conversation about rings, she went on to reminisce about another one she had lost, and how bad she felt.

"It was missing for much longer but I didn't have the heart to tell him," Kelly said after Mark guessed that the ring had been missing for around two months. "I can't have nice things! There is a reason why I don't have nice things!" she exclaimed.

© Instagram Kelly said she can't have nice things because she loses them

"She felt really bad about it and her birthday was coming up so I thought I would recreate it," he said.

"I went to the jewler and he still had the design from almost 15 years ago... I said 'how fast can you do it,' it was perfect for her birthday, I was going to give her the ring that she lost and she will feel bad about me giving her the ring again and it will be good for me."

© Getty Mark and Kelly as Mateo and Haley on all My Children in 2000

However, just a day before birthday Kelly's birthday, she found the ring. "So we are in our little closet area and the day before the birthday she goes 'I found it!'" Mark said. "I said 'You found what? What did you find?' And I said 'Great!' "

She said 'Aren't you excited?' I said 'Let me show you what I was going to give you. I am not going to give you another gift!'"

While the ring is now a "backup ring," Kelly and Mark went on to say that their 22-year-old daughter Lola was eyeing it up for herself. Along with Lola, the celebrity couple are also parents to 25-year-old Michael and 20-year-old Joaquin.

