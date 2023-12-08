The telling sign Selena Gomez is 'smitten' with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez set the celebrity world alight on Instagram on Thursday when she confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

The Single Soon hitmaker has known Benny for several years, working together on their 2021 smash, Can't Get Enough, and while they haven't been romantically linked before, Selena was more than happy to share that they're dating now.

After fans speculated on her relationship status on Instagram, Selena expressed her affection for Benny in the comments section of a post about their union. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote, and in response to a fan's remark, she added, "He's the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

© Instagram Selena Gomez shared a selfie with Benny Blanco on Instagram

Selena then posted a selfie with Benny on her Instagram Story, cementing their status as music's newest power couple, before revealing just how committed she is to her produce beau by sharing a photo of her ring finger.

In the photo, the 31-year-old is wearing a sparkling initial ring, with a B and a diamond on a simple gold band, with jewelry expert Steven Stone estimating the ring is worth around $7,500.

“Having seemingly confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco just yesterday, Selena Gomez has shared a photo to her Instagram story that implies she’s incredibly smitten with the music producer," says Steven Stone's leading diamond expert, Maxwell Stone.

"Selena's Love Letter ring features a diamond-studded initial ‘B’ and what appears to be a round cut diamond. I’d estimate it to be worth $7.5k," Maxwell adds – quite the commitment for a fledging romance!

© Instagram Selena Gomez paid tribute to her new man on Instagram

The singer isn't the first celeb to make homage to her love via initial jewelry. Throughout her six-year union with Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift regularly wore a J initial pendant, while Selena's former love rival Hailey Bieber is rarely without her B initial necklace.

© MEGA Hailey loves her B necklace

Maxwell confirms the popularity of initial necklaces, commenting: "Personalisation is something that we’ve seen a lot of this year in the jewelry industry and as always, celebrities have been paving the way."

We look forward to more insights into Selena and Benny's relationship, though we'll have to keep an eye on Benny's profile, as Selena revealed she's taking a break from social media until she has some work to promote.

