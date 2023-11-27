Selena Gomez's best blonde moments amid major hair transformation

Picture Selena Gomez and you'll likely envisage long, tumbling brunette hair. The Only Murders in the Building actress is known for her ultra-dark mane, a style she's sported since she first appeared on our screens in Barney when she was a tiny child.
That said, Selena is no stranger to experimentation when it comes to her hair, even going bleach blonde in 2021. Obviously keen to switch things up again, the star debuted a new look on Instagram on Sunday night, sharing two sultry selfies that showed off a new blonde-tinged look, with the strands around her face a light honey shade.
While the look seems to be a new direction for the actress, fans were quick to point out that Taylor Swift's bestie has rocked a similar look before, noting that Selena has had caramel-hued hair several times, including 2016 and 2019.
In fact, a deep dive on the star's Instagram shows she also went for a highlighted look back in 2021 too. Read on for Selena's best blonde hair moment – and prepare to be impressed by her hair chameleon ways…
Selena Gomez's best blond hair moments
Selena Gomez blonde hair: 2017
Though Selena is famed for tumbling long hair, the Single Soon performer looks equally brilliant with a tousled bob, as seen here in 2017
Selena Gomez blonde hair: 2017
Though Selena is famed for tumbling long hair, the Single Soon performer looks equally brilliant with a tousled bob, as seen here in 2017
DISCOVER: Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez: Why Taylor Swift is the shoulder to cry on after a messy Hollywood break-up
Given that she switches up her look so often, we wonder how long it'll be before Selena changes her hair again... We can't wait to see what she goes for next.