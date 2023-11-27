Selena Gomez's best blonde moments amid major hair transformation

Picture Selena Gomez and you'll likely envisage long, tumbling brunette hair. The Only Murders in the Building actress is known for her ultra-dark mane, a style she's sported since she first appeared on our screens in Barney when she was a tiny child.

That said, Selena is no stranger to experimentation when it comes to her hair, even going bleach blonde in 2021. Obviously keen to switch things up again, the star debuted a new look on Instagram on Sunday night, sharing two sultry selfies that showed off a new blonde-tinged look, with the strands around her face a light honey shade.

© Instagram Selena Gomez switched up her hair this weekend

While the look seems to be a new direction for the actress, fans were quick to point out that Taylor Swift's bestie has rocked a similar look before, noting that Selena has had caramel-hued hair several times, including 2016 and 2019.

In fact, a deep dive on the star's Instagram shows she also went for a highlighted look back in 2021 too. Read on for Selena's best blonde hair moment – and prepare to be impressed by her hair chameleon ways…

Selena Gomez's best blond hair moments

Selena Gomez blonde hair: 2017 © Getty Though Selena is famed for tumbling long hair, the Single Soon performer looks equally brilliant with a tousled bob, as seen here in 2017

Selena Gomez's blonde hair in 2021 © Instagram In 2021 Selena Gomez shared this sultry photo, captioned: "Back to work," - and fans were obsessed with her lightened locks. "Pretty hot with blonde hair," one praised, with another adding: "Ok, I like the blonde hair."

DISCOVER: Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez: Why Taylor Swift is the shoulder to cry on after a messy Hollywood break-up

Selena Gomez's honey blonde highlights in 2021 © Instagram Selena's 2023 transformation is remarkably similar to this 2021 honey-blonde highlighted look

Selena Gomez's bleach blonde bob © Getty Selena embraced a rock chick vibe in 2017 with messed-up hair and red lipstick.

Selena's blonde bikini shoot in 2020 © Instagram Selena Gomez broke the internet when she posed for these bikini shots, debuting long blonde hair - and her amazing figure. Wow!

Selena's blonde hair with dark roots © Getty Selena added an elegant touch to her rocky blonde 'do, with a fashion-forward gown. Her dark roots keep the blonde looking cool.

Selena Gomez's 2023 blonde hair © Instagram Another selfie taken in November 2023 gave fans a closer look at Selena's hair transformation - and they were in love!

Selena Gomez balayage hair © Getty Before going totally blonde, Selena Gomez added a balayage tint to her lengthy locks

Selena Gomez dabbling with blonde hair © Getty Though still dark in 2016, ultra-fine blonde highlights lifted Selena's dark hair.

Given that she switches up her look so often, we wonder how long it'll be before Selena changes her hair again... We can't wait to see what she goes for next.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub