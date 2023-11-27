Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez's best blonde moments amid major hair transformation

Subscribe

Selena Gomez's best blonde moments amid major hair transformation

The Only Murders in the Building actress debuted a new look on Instagram, but this isn't the first time the famously brunette star has gone to the light side…

Melanie Macleod
Melanie Macleod
Picture Selena Gomez and you'll likely envisage long, tumbling brunette hair. The Only Murders in the Building actress is known for her ultra-dark mane, a style she's sported since she first appeared on our screens in Barney when she was a tiny child.

That said, Selena is no stranger to experimentation when it comes to her hair, even going bleach blonde in 2021. Obviously keen to switch things up again, the star debuted a new look on Instagram on Sunday night, sharing two sultry selfies that showed off a new blonde-tinged look, with the strands around her face a light honey shade.

Selena Gomez in a suit with new hair © Instagram
Selena Gomez switched up her hair this weekend

While the look seems to be a new direction for the actress, fans were quick to point out that Taylor Swift's bestie has rocked a similar look before, noting that Selena has had caramel-hued hair several times, including 2016 and 2019.

View post on Twitter

In fact, a deep dive on the star's Instagram shows she also went for a highlighted look back in 2021 too. Read on for Selena's best blonde hair moment – and prepare to be impressed by her hair chameleon ways…

Selena Gomez's best blond hair moments

Selena Gomez blonde hair: 2017

Selena Gomez blonde hair: 2017© Getty

Though Selena is famed for tumbling long hair, the Single Soon performer looks equally brilliant with a tousled bob, as seen here in 2017 

Selena Gomez's blonde hair in 2021

Selena Gomez with blonde hair posing for a photo© Instagram

In 2021 Selena Gomez shared this sultry photo, captioned: "Back to work," - and fans were obsessed with her lightened locks. "Pretty hot with blonde hair," one praised, with another adding: "Ok, I like the blonde hair."

Selena Gomez's honey blonde highlights in 2021

Selena Gomez honey blonde hair selfie© Instagram

Selena's 2023 transformation is remarkably similar to this 2021 honey-blonde highlighted look 

Selena Gomez's bleach blonde bob

Selena Gomez's bleach blonde bob© Getty

Selena embraced a rock chick vibe in 2017 with messed-up hair and red lipstick. 

Selena's blonde bikini shoot in 2020

Selena Gomez with blonde hair in a bikini© Instagram

Selena Gomez broke the internet when she posed for these bikini shots, debuting long blonde hair - and her amazing figure. Wow!

Selena's blonde hair with dark roots

Selena's blonde hair with dark roots© Getty

Selena added an elegant touch to her rocky blonde 'do, with a fashion-forward gown. Her dark roots keep the blonde looking cool. 

Selena Gomez's 2023 blonde hair

Selena Gomez selfie in low cut top© Instagram

Another selfie taken in November 2023 gave fans a closer look at Selena's hair transformation - and they were in love!

Selena Gomez balayage hair

Selena Gomez with balayage hair© Getty

Before going totally blonde, Selena Gomez added a balayage tint to her lengthy locks 

Selena Gomez dabbling with blonde hair

Selena Gomez singing on stage in a sparkly top© Getty

Though still dark in 2016, ultra-fine blonde highlights lifted Selena's dark hair.

Given that she switches up her look so often, we wonder how long it'll be before Selena changes her hair again... We can't wait to see what she goes for next.

