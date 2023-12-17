Mariah Carey marks end of an era as she prepares to celebrate Christmas with her family

Mariah Carey doesn't want much for Christmas, but she's about to get exactly what she wished for! The 54-year-old songstress is about to end her time on the road for the year.

With only one more show left for the Merry Christmas One and All! Tour, the star is gearing up to end things with a bang and return to her family home for the holiday season proper.

Mariah's final show for the 16-date series of concerts will take place on Sunday, December 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the second show of the tour at the venue.

The tour kicked off over a month ago on November 15 at Highland, California before making its way to Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, and even two dates in Canada.

Mariah will spend the holidays with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, who've frequently joined their famous mom on stage during the show, where she breaks out her beloved roster of holiday hits.

Days before her final show, though, the acclaimed singer received a special honor – her eternal hit, "All I Want For Christmas is You," was inducted into the National Recording Registry.

She was invited to the famed Library of Congress to receive the honorary plaque, with a Santa Claus and huge Christmas tree in tow, of course, and the star was clearly moved.

"Thank you so much Ms. Carla Hayden and team for inducting 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' in the National Recording Registry and for hosting me at the Library of Congress yesterday," she penned alongside photos on Instagram.

When the announcement was made back in April, the "Always Be My Baby" hitmaker shared a statement reflecting on the legacy the song had created while looking back on its humble beginnings in 1994.

"I tried to tap into my childhood self, my little girl self, and say, 'What are all the things I wanted when I was a kid?'" she said. "I wanted it to be a love song because that's kind of what people relate to, but also a Christmas song that made you feel happy."

Of the track, she added: "I'm most proud of the arrangements, the background vocal arrangements. 'All I Want for Christmas' is sort of in its own little category, and I'm very thankful for it."

Alongside the festive hit, Madonna's "Like a Virgin," Queen Latifah's "All Hail the Queen," Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina," and several others were part of the 25 sounds inducted into the Registry.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, who welcomed Mariah to the Library of Congress earlier in the week, said: "The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture.

"The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public's input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next. We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry."

