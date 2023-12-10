Natalie Portman upbeat as she’s pictured without her wedding ring amid 'split' from husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman was the picture of cheerfulness at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, where she witnessed Paris Saint Germain triumph over Nantes with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

The acclaimed 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress donned a vibrant yellow ribbed sweater beneath a sleek long grey coat.

Complementing her ensemble with a basic black scarf and a stylish crossbody handbag, Natalie exuded elegance as she immersed herself in the thrilling soccer match.

Amidst the excitement, she was seen capturing moments on her phone, her radiant smile indicating her enjoyment.

© Jean Catuffe Natalie Portman attends the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Nantes at Parc des Princes stadium

However, amidst this joyous outing, speculation about Natalie's personal life was evident, as she appeared without her wedding ring.

This detail comes amid swirling rumors of a split from her husband, Benjamin Millepied, due to alleged infidelity.

© Jean Catuffe Natalie is pictured without her wedding ring

Reports of trouble in their marriage surfaced in June, following an article in the French magazine Voici. The publication claimed Benjamin, 46, was involved in a romantic affair with a 25-year-old climate activist named Camille Etienne.

Us Weekly later reported in August that the couple, married for 11 years, had chosen to part ways in the wake of these allegations.

© Getty Images Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman are rumored to have split

Page Six added another layer to the story, suggesting that Natalie became aware of her husband's supposed infidelity in early March.

Despite these challenges, it seems the couple had initially made an effort to mend their relationship.

© Getty Images The couple are believed to have broken up due to Benjamin's 'infidelity'

The duo, who share two children, 12-year-old son Aleph and six-year-old daughter Amalia, have been spotted together in recent months, co-parenting despite the rumors.

Notably, during a sighting in September, both were observed without their wedding bands.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman is believed to be single

Natalie, originally from Jerusalem, Israel, and Benjamin, hailing from Bordeaux, France, first crossed paths in 2009 on the set of "Black Swan." Benjamin's choreography for the film contributed significantly to Natalie's spellbinding performance, which earned her the Best Actress Oscar.

Their romance blossomed quickly, leading to an engagement in 2010 and a wedding in 2012 amidst the natural beauty of Big Sur, California.

More recently, in 2018, Benjamin again collaborated with Natalie on the choreography for "Vox Lux," a dark musical drama featuring her as a pop star emerging from the aftermath of a school shooting.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.