Carol Kirkwood addresses 'secret wedding' claims as she details 'tiny' and 'romantic' day

Carol Kirkwood has opened up about her wedding to Steve Randall earlier this month, insisting that their nuptials weren't "secret" but "private".

Taking to social media, the BBC Breakfast star thanked her followers for their kind messages as she shared several snaps from the big day, which took place in Buckinghamshire.

"Thank you so much for all your lovely messages," the weather presenter penned. "We had the most perfect day. It was a tiny wedding but so romantic and intimate. A day we will never forget. We are bursting with happiness. It wasn’t a ‘secret’ wedding, just a private one."

© getty Carol got married in December

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the star, with one person writing: "Congratulations to both of you! Carol, you look absolutely gorgeous and you both look so happy! Much love and happiness for evermore," while another added: "So very happy for you Carol, you look absolutely beautiful and wish you both many years of happiness to come."

Carol's BBC Breakfast co-stars also took to social media with congratulatory messages. Jon Kay penned: "Look at these two!! We are all so very happy for this wonderful couple. Just the loveliest way to end 2023," while Sally Nugent wrote: "Congratulations Carol and Steve. Thrilled to share this beautiful picture of the happy couple."

© Photo: Alamy Carol and Steve started dating in 2021

Carol was every inch the elegant bride on her wedding day, opting for a satin gown featuring a bardot neckline and fitted waist. As for her makeup, the Scottish star went for a natural look with pink blush and matching lip gloss, while she wore her blonde tresses in a classic updo.

Her groom looked smart in a black suit, with a silver tie and grey waistcoat. He topped off the look with a white rose pinned to his buttonhole, matching Carol's stunning floral bouquet.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve became engaged in spring 2022

Carol previously spoke about her plans to marry Steve and "tell everyone about it later". Whilst appearing at Good Housekeeping Live in November, the 61-year-old said: "I imagine we are just going to go and do it and tell everyone about it later."

She also opened up about first meeting Steve. "Steve came into my life when I was already very happy," she said. "I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference."

© Twitter Carol and Steve were friends before things turned romantic

Carol and Steve first met at a work function when the weather presenter was in her 50s. The pair were friends for "quite a long time" before things turned romantic.

Steve popped the question in spring 2022 during a romantic stroll near the couple's home in Berkshire. Detailing the moment Steve got down on one knee, Carol told HELLO!: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"