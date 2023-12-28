Carol Kirkwood opens up about her future on BBC Breakfast – details

BBC Breakfast viewers often say that weather presenter Carol Kirkwood brightens up even the dreariest of days, so her recent comments about her future on the show could cause concern.

In a new interview with Prima, 61-year-old Carol gave an insight into her plans for her career, sharing that she doesn’t see herself presenting forever.

"It’ll be nice to retire one day and focus on my writing. At the moment, I have two careers running in parallel and they’re both full-time, so it’s time-consuming. But I also love both of them. I can’t imagine I’ll be doing the weather when I’m 90, though!”

© Prima UK Carol Kirkwood said she doesn't care what people think of her anymore

Though 90 is a while off, Carol shared she is enjoying being in her sixties, commenting that it has helped her feel more self-confident. "I feel no pressure whatsoever about how I look. I’m just into my 60s, but I think the positive is that you care less about what people think of you. You hear people’s opinions, but you don’t take them on board as much as when you’re younger."

That said, the BBC star does hope to tone up in the new year, sharing insights into her resolutions for 2024.

“My resolutions are always the same – the first one is to get fit and the second one is to lose weight," good intentions aide, Carol joked: "I fail by the second day of January on both. There’s always so much leftover food. And then I’m going to start again on Monday – but I never do!"

If you ask us, Carol looks fabulous as she is, and while she says she struggles to keep up with an exercise regime, in the past the presenter has shared she enjoys running, swimming and walking to maintain her svelte figure.

© Prima UK Carol Kirkwood wants to get fit in 2024

"I try to be careful about my weight. I know people say don’t weigh yourself every day, but I do," Carol told The Independent in an interview. "

In the past, Carol has also attributed her trim figure to being super busy, claiming she manages to get in a lot of exercise during her mornings at work, as she runs between the BBC TV and radio studios every 15 minutes to share the weather updates.

"I'm so busy during my shift I have trainers on," Carol said. "I run from the TV studio to the radio because I am on every 15 minutes. I’ve got a good pair of trainers! I think I do about six to eight thousand steps every morning."

Whatever she's doing, it certainly works!

© Prima UK The February 2023 issue of Prima is now on sale

The February 2023 issue of Prima is now on sale.



