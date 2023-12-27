Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoy cherished Christmas together before couple spend time apart

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, one of music's beloved couples, are cherishing their family moments during this holiday season.

The couple, Gwen, 54, and Blake, 47, recently shared a lively video on their Instagram accounts, capturing the bustling preparation for their Christmas Italian feast.

The video, set to the rhythm of their Christmas duet "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," showcased a flurry of activity in their home. It opened with a close-up of the family's gingerbread houses, then moved on to highlight the festive meal preparations.

Viewers were treated to glimpses of Gwen and Blake busily making pasta dishes, interspersed with clips of Gwen's children, Kingston James, 17, Zuma Nesta, 15, and Apollo Bowie, 9, playing around the house.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's cherished family Christmas at home

The family's dining table was beautifully set for the feast, accompanied by shots of charcuterie boards prepared for their guests. Adding a touch of humor, the couple also posed for some amusing videos during the preparation.

Gwen's caption on the video, "From our family 2 yours, we hope u had a very merry Christmas :) gx," added a personal touch to their festive sharing.

This Christmas was particularly special, as revealed in a recent social media post by artist Isabel Alysa, who shared the family's Christmas card.

The card featured Gwen and her three sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, all dressed elegantly in matching suits, with Gwen in a stunning champagne evening gown with ruffle detail.

Even the family dog joined the holiday snapshot. However, Gwen and Blake face a busy schedule ahead, as they will be spending New Year's Eve separately due to work commitments.

Gwen is slated to perform in Las Vegas, while Blake will be taking the stage for "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash." Speaking to Access Hollywood earlier this month, Gwen shared that she initially planned to join Blake in Nashville but decided to accept a last-minute performance offer in Las Vegas.

"So I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it.' If you're gonna be working then I'm gonna be working — so I'm just gonna fly in and out it's gonna be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it," she expressed, excited about her upcoming performance.

Blake, too, has been immersed in the holiday spirit, having dressed up as Santa for a festive episode of his USA Network show "Barmageddon."

Looking ahead, he shared his New Year's resolution with Entertainment Tonight, revealing his intention to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. "I haven't managed to stop drinking yet,” he admitted.

“Even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution. To either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

