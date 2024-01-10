Saltburn's Barry Keoghan confirms split from long-term girlfriend Alyson Kierans after welcoming son

Barry Keoghan recently opened up about his personal life in a candid interview with GQ magazine, subtly acknowledging his separation from Alyson Kierans, the mother of his 15-month-old son Brando.

The couple, whose relationship was first kindled in a London bar in February 2021, reportedly parted ways last summer.

When questioned about the separation, the 31-year-old Irish actor responded with admiration for Alyson's parenting, saying, "She's done a great job, and she's an incredible mother." He chose not to delve further into the details of their split.

The Saltburn star expressed the profound impact of fatherhood on him, describing the immense pressure he feels to be a good father.

© Getty Images Barry Keoghan at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

"I can’t get the little boy off my mind. It’s beautiful," Barry shared. He spoke about the joy and significance of his son's smile, "Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world.

“That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, 'Wow, you're smiling at me like that? I don't deserve that, but anyways, thanks.'"

© Instagram Barry's one year old son, Brando, was born last year

The split was initially reported amidst claims that the decision was made following disagreements over late-night partying, though the couple remains committed to co-parenting their son.

Barry and Alyson's journey together had been a public one; they debuted on the red carpet in October 2021, visibly in love, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

© Jeff Kravitz Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan

Their son, Brando, was born in August of the same year. In the wake of his split from Alyson, Barry has been romantically linked with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Speculations about their connection started when they were seen dining together in Los Angeles.

© Randy Holmes Sabrina Carpenter has been linked to Barry

Sabrina, previously linked to Shawn Mendes, was seen with Barry in Brentwood, Los Angeles, before Christmas. The duo also made public appearances together in February at Miley Cyrus' album release party and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

