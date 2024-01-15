Sofia Vergara details life after second divorce: 'You can't hide those things'

In the aftermath of her split from Joe Manganiello, Sofía Vergara, the 51-year-old star and judge on America's Got Talent, spoke to CBS Sunday Morning, sharing insights into how she's been navigating this significant change in her life.

"I've been moving on," she said, reflecting on the transition period post-divorce.

Sofía opened up about the inevitable public scrutiny that comes with being a celebrity, especially during personal upheavals.

"You're out there [in the public eye], and people know that's part of being a celebrity. I knew [the attention] was gonna happen. You can't hide those things," she acknowledged.

© Getty Sofia Vergara talks life after second divorce

Despite the potential for invasive media coverage, she expressed pleasant surprise at the respect and accuracy with which the press handled her situation.

"I thought they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is. I was surprised and, you know, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it," Sofía shared.

© Getty Sofia Vergara wowed in a black embellished gown

The separation was marked by Joe's engagement of well-known divorce attorney Laura Wasser, indicating a commitment to a smooth legal process.

Joe retained custody of their 11-year-old Chihuahua, Bubbles, as reported by TMZ. Reflecting on their relationship, differences in family planning desires emerged as a key issue, with Sofía, already a mother, not inclined towards having more children.

© Instagram Sofia looked so glam in the sparkly two-piece

As Sofía navigates her post-divorce life, she remains busy and focused on her career. She is deeply involved in the Netflix series Griselda where she portrays the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

This role is close to her heart, considering her personal connection to the violence and tragedy associated with Blanco's era.

"My brother [Raphael] was killed during that time. My brother was part of that business. I know what it feels like. I know what the world is," she recalled, reflecting on the profound impact of her brother's death.

© Getty Joe Manganiello and Sofi­a Vergara announced their divorce in 2023

Sofía continues her role as a judge on America's Got Talent, commanding a significant salary and showcasing her diverse talents. Her resilience and strength shine through as she balances her professional endeavors with the emotional aspects of her personal life.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.