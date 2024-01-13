Sofia Vergara shows off her curves in sheer blouse and lace bralette

Sofia Vergara has been traveling the world recently to promote her upcoming Netflix series Griselda, and the star looked better than ever as she posed in a sheer black blouse during her London trip on Friday.

Taking to Instagram to share a snapshot of her all-black ensemble, Sofia, 51, showed off her lace bralette through her sheer blouse, which she teamed with a pair of fitted trousers and a form-fitting blazer.

Perfectly elevating the look with her accessories, Sofia dazzled in a pair of sparkling statement drop earrings and a black rose brooch to complete the look. The mother-of-one wore her hair in a sleek straight style, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a soft smokey eye and a matte nude lip.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix drama

Posing next to a London taxi for the photo, Sofia captioned the post: "Hands up, who needs a lift?"

Fans wasted no time in admiring the gorgeous snapshot, and one follower wrote: "You look so beautiful Sofia!" While another added: "Stunning."

A third penned: "London suits you, darling."

© Instagram Sofia jetted off from London to New York on a private jet

The Modern Family actress followed with another post that showed her jetting off to her next destination. Looking low-key in a white tracksuit and a pair of Adidas trainers, Sofia posed alongside longtime friend Luis Balaguer as they traveled to New York on a private plane.

Earlier this week, the America's Got Talent judge exuded glamour in a slinky off-shoulder gown with the most amazing gold embellishments as she hit the red carpet to attend a premiere of Griselda at the Callao Cinema in Madrid.

© Getty Sofia attended the 'Griselda' premiere at the Callao Cinema in Madrid

The figure-hugging velvet gown was adorned with gold sequin embroidered flowers across the sleeves, which she elevated by adding a selection of gold jewels. The floor-length gown was yet another hit with fans, who flooded Sofia with compliments over the breathtaking look.

"Wow! Killing these looks," one wrote. While Paris Hilton joined the influx of gushing fans by commenting: "Gorgeous [heart eye emoji]."