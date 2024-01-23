Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner ‘infatuated’ with one another but their romance may not last - exclusive

In a world where celebrity romances often blur the lines between true affection and publicity stunts, the budding relationship between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner has caught the public's eye.

And according to body language expert and celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, the pair display signs of infatuation rather than the depths of true love.

At the Golden Globes, photographs captured Timothée and Kylie holding hands, sitting intimately close, exchanging gazes, and sharing kisses. "They're infatuated without a doubt," Inbaal tells HELLO!

"Likely this is a real romance, not a showmance." Yet, the nuances of their body language tell a more complex story. When not engaged in direct contact, Timothée's posture is open, his legs apart, with Kylie's knees nestled between them, though at a considerate distance.

© Gotham Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

"This is a couple-y protective gesture which shows that he's surrounding her, wanting to keep her safe," Inbaal explains. "Tim cares for his lady and feels responsible for her wellbeing."

Despite these tender gestures, the two are not inseparable. "Even in some of their Golden Globes pics, they're close together but not touching at all," Inbaal points out.

© Mike Stobe Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet pack on the PDA at the US Open

Their appearance at the US Open further highlights their proximity without physical connection. According to Inbaal, this indicates that "they're both independent personalities, and haven't blended into each other as a couple yet."

What stands out is the flexibility in their body language. They seem to be a pair enjoying the present moment without rushing into a more profound union.

"They're together, but their body language is flexible, suggesting they're taking each day as it comes," Inbaal assesses.

© Getty Kylie Jenner looked more lowkey than usual

Delving into the esoteric realm of Tarot, Inbaal reveals contrasting aspects of their relationship through the cards drawn for each individual.

Timothée is represented by the emotionally charged Queen of Cups, indicating a romantic nature and a desire to lavish affection on a partner.

Kylie, on the other hand, draws the materialistic 6 of Disks, hinting at her preference for a partner who can provide the lifestyle she is accustomed to.

© Sarah Stier Kylie and Timothee couldn't keep their hands off each other

The relationship itself is symbolized by the 5 of Cups, an "incomplete love card," signifying that something essential is missing in their connection.

"Their compatibility isn't perfect," Inbaal clarifies. The Tarot cards suggest that Timothée and Kylie have different aspirations and expectations from a romantic partnership, indicating that they may not be each other's ideal match but rather companions for the present.

