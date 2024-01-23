Blake Shelton admits he ‘can’t wait to hit the road’ amid ongoing marriage speculation with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is redirecting his focus to his musical career amidst rumors of marital strife with his wife, Gwen Stefani.

The 47-year-old country music star and former The Voice coach is gearing up for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which is set to commence next month.

Blake took to social media to share his excitement about the upcoming tour, highlighting his anticipation to perform alongside artists Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

"ONE MONTH until we go #BackToTheHonkyTonk!!! Can't wait to hit the road with @Dustin Lynch and @Emily Ann Roberts!!," he posted, alongside a promotional video for the tour.

Amidst this professional high, Blake and his wife Gwen, 54, have been noticeably spending time apart, fueling speculation about potential issues in their relationship.

© Instagram Blake Shelton promoted his new venture on social but Gwen was nowhere to be seen

The couple, known for their affectionate public appearances and collaborations, has recently been focusing on their individual business endeavors.

Gwen, a talented musician and fashion icon, is channeling her energies into her cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty.

She has made a significant move in this venture by filing a trademark application for GS Beauty Bar on November 13, 2023. Her trademark application describes a retail store dealing in professional beauty products, indicating a potential expansion of her business.

© Getty Images Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

GXVE Beauty, launched in March 2022, has garnered considerable attention and is steadily growing its fan base.

However, the couple's separate focuses have raised concerns among fans about the state of their marriage.

In late December, Gwen's decision to remove all photos of Blake from her social media profiles prompted worried reactions from fans, with many inquiring about the status of their relationship.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton put on a united front

"What happened to all the videos of you and Blake?" one fan asked, highlighting the noticeable absence of their shared content.

Adding to the speculation, Blake and Gwen spent New Year's Eve separately. While Blake performed at a pre-taped show in Nashville, Gwen hosted a party in Las Vegas.

© Getty Images Blake flew to Nashville without his wife Gwen Stefani

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Gwen shared, "Well, it's funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas... Last year I did Vegas, and I was like: 'Remind me to never do Vegas again.' But you sometimes want to... not be the host."

Observations by body language expert Inbaal Honigan suggest a shift in the couple's dynamic.

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale

Inbaal noted to HELLO! that Blake's recent tendency to keep his hands in his pockets during public appearances contrasts sharply with their earlier romantic interactions.

“For a man who formerly missed no opportunity to touch his beloved, this isn't a comforting sign,” she said.

During the CMT Awards, both Blake and Gwen's reserved body language, despite smiling, raised further questions. "Some couples are more tactile than others, and that is fine. But a couple who used to be all over each other and now aren't, are likely going through tough times romantically,” Inbaal concluded.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.