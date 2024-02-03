Jon Bon Jovi shares special details of his son's upcoming wedding to Millie Bobby Brown, 21

Jon Bon Jovi was named this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday, but the father has a more important title coming to him later in 2024 - father-in-law.

The iconic rock star was honored by the Recording Academy’s philanthropic organization for his contributions to music and philanthropy with a celebration concert that featured performances from Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain and Lainey Wilson, but it was his son's nuptials that he couldn't help but gush over.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Glamour Women of the Year 2023

Son Jake Bongiovi, 21, proposed to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown in 2023 and when asked whether he would perform at the nuptials of the couple, he told People magazine: "Yes, definitely."

His son Jesse, 28, is also engaged to be married to his girlfriend of four years, Jesse Light; he popped the question in late July 2022. Jon is also dad to daughter Stephanie, 30, and son Romeo, 18.

© MICHAEL TRAN Jon Bon Jovi (R) and singer Bruce Springsteen (L) perform on stage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala

Taking to the stage to accept his award on Friday night, the 61-year-old rocker thanked his bandmates and family, acknowledging "everything that I've accomplished, with or without the band, or in my philanthropic life, has had the support of my family, my friends, band mates, collaborators, and an army of willing, who've been ready to take my dreams and make them a reality".

"Music moves us. It moves us when we're happy, and it comforts us when we're sad. It brings us together, and when we may not have much else in common, there is still that common thread that is the song," he added.

During the incredible celebration Jon also paid an emotional tribute to his friend Bruce, who dueted with the 'Living on a Prayer' singer later during the night – and thanked him for attending, despite the death of his beloved mother only days earlier.

© MICHAEL TRAN Jon Bon Jovi, singer Sammy Hagar and singer Shania Twain perform during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala

"I want to thank my friend and my mentor Bruce Springsteen. Bruce and Pam's mom passed two days ago," he began. "When I first got the news, he was already on the airplane on his way here. I certainly would've understood if he'd said that he couldn't make it, but he wanted to be here tonight for MusiCares. He wanted to be here tonight for me, and I'm forever grateful to you."

Over five decades he has been nominated for two Grammys an Oscar and won a Golden Globe award.He launched the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation in 2006 which supports community efforts to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

As of 2023, the organization had also opened four locations of the JBJ Soul Kitchen throughout New Jersey, a community restaurant where patrons pay what they can afford for their meals, either with money or by volunteering work.