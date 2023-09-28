Millie Bobby Brown's astounding net worth compared to fiancé Jake Bongiovi's

Millie Bobby Brown is still a teenager, but her net worth is staggering! The engaged actress is worth $14 million according to Celebritynetworth.com, but what is her husband-to-be's fortune?

Jake Bongiovi is said to be worth $700,000 and is forging forward with a career in the entertainment industry.

While he's not following in his dad, Jon Bon Jovi's, music footsteps, his Instagram bio reads: "Actor/Producer/all around cool guy".

Jake committed himself to higher education after graduating from Pennington High School, New Jersey, in 2020, and the 21-year-old also dabbles in modeling.

His father's estimated net worth is estimated at an astonishing, $450 million!

The talented British actress, burst onto the Hollywood scene and into the hearts of millions with her breakout role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Beyond her extraordinary acting talent, Millie's incredible journey to stardom is a testament to her hard work, determination, and versatility in the entertainment industry.

© Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin Millie is set to marry Jake

Her career started at a young age when she moved to the US and secured guest roles in television series such as NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy.

Millie's breakthrough came in 2016 when she landed the iconic role of Eleven in the science fiction-horror series. The show became an overnight sensation.

Millie has expanded her career into the world of film and starred in the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters and reprised her role in its sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021. These roles in major blockbuster movies contributed significantly to her earnings.

Her influence extends beyond the screen and she has also leveraged her popularity to secure lucrative endorsement deals and brand collaborations.

© Instagram Millie has also landed some lucrative collaborations

Millie announce her engagement on April 11 when shared a sweet post on Instagram.

While the Enola Holmes actress did not explicitly say “I’m engaged”, she uploaded a black and white image to her Instagram grid holding her partner Jake's arm with a dazzling diamond ring on her wedding finger with the caption: “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all”.

© Instagram Millie and Jake celebrated their engagement with an intimate family party

Millie and her fiancé oozed coastal-cool in front of the ocean for the occasion. Millie wore an elegant, long-sleeved dress adorned with lace flowers that boasted Victorian style sleeves and a low cut neckline.

Her metallic nails painted the perfect canvas for her stunning ring, whilst her pearl drop earrings oozed elegance. As for her ring?

"It appears to be like a halo engagement ring," jewelry expert and head diamond buyer at Steven Stone, Robert Stephens, said. "It could be round, princess or cushion. Halo's are very popular, great way to add additional sparkle to a design. Carat weight I would say between 1.5 – 2.5ct depending on shape."

Millie previously revealed how she met Jake: "We met on Instagram," she explained in an interview with Wired. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?".

They made their first stylish appearance in March 2022 at the BAFTAS in London, swiftly followed by the Stranger Things season four premiere and the Enola Holmes 2 red carpet.

