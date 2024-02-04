Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spark massive reaction with joint announcement

It's official – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reuniting for another duet, and it looks like it'll be coming quite soon!

The married musicians revealed, after weeks of teasing, that they'll be releasing a new duet together, their first official collab since 2020's "Happy Anywhere" from Blake's album Body Language, which was a top-40 hit.

The news was announced when Gwen, 54, took to her TikTok account to share a clip of herself and Blake, 47, recording their new track, a country-rock track that spoke of finding love in difficult circumstances and persevering through.

The snippet was captioned with "...now we're picking purple irises," a lyric from the track and a reference to the way they'd been slowly rolling out the single.

Fans were immediately thrilled, taking to the comments section of the video to write: "I'M ALREADY LOVING THISSS MASTERPIECE!!!!!!" and: "Oh I can't wait to listen to this on repeat! It's so good!!! I'm crying, I am SO HAPPY," as well as: "What a mix of voices," plus: "I loved it so much. I can't wait to hear it all."

It all started last week, when in the midst of "marriage trouble" rumors, Gwen shared a photograph of a bouquet of purple irises next to a polaroid of herself with Blake, on which was written "never knew a love like this."

It escalated when the following day, she shared an image of another purple iris bouquet, this time sitting by the window in a flower pot, with a card next to it that read: "To Pretty Girl, Love, Blake."

Several super fans of the couple on social media then started revealing with videos that they'd received received purple iris bouquets of their own from Blake and Gwen, with a card attached that read: "Thanks for being a fan! Xoxo, Gwen & Blake #gxbloom," leading to speculation that the single is titled "Bloom."

© Instagram Gwen first teased the news with a photo of an iris bouquet and a polaroid with Blake

We don't have a release date or an official single name for the couple's newest collaboration yet, but it looks like fans already can't wait to listen!

While "Happy Anywhere" was officially the couple's last duet, they did come together to record a cover of The Judds' iconic 1984 song "Love Is Alive" for a 2023 compilation album honoring the duo's 40th anniversary.

© Instagram Another bouquet from Blake continued to fuel speculation further

"I have always admired The Judds, and I am so thrilled to be part of this album," Gwen shared in a statement at the time. "'Love Is Alive' is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography."

Blake also added: "The Judds are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime. 80's country music is my favorite decade, and I've been singing Judd songs for as long as I can remember.

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2021 and will release a new duet

"'Love Is Alive' was on their first album, and we wanted to stick pretty close to the original version, and Gwen just nails the vocal. We're thrilled to be part of this tribute album."

