Tearful celebrity wedding photos: Princess Charlene, Stacey Solomon and more overcome with emotion

The speeches at Christine Lampard and her husband Frank's 2015 wedding were particularly moving.

Former footballer Frank paid tribute to his late mother Pat, who sadly passed away from pneumonia in 2008, one year before the couple met at the Pride of Britain Awards.

One of their wedding guests Piers Morgan later told his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid that Frank was "very tearful in his speech. It was very moving."

Sharing details about what he said, Christine told her Loose Women co-stars: "I'm not going to cry saying this but he said he saw lots of her in me. He could imagine us going for afternoon tea and shopping together. He got emotional with his speech."