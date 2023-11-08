Tearful celebrity wedding photos: Princess Charlene, Stacey Solomon and more overcome with emotion

Celebrity weddings can be emotional for a number of reasons, whether there are happy tears like Holly Willoughby, difficult goodbyes such as Jade Goody, or remembering missing people such as Frank Lampard.
Join us as we look back at all the times celebrities have been moved to tears on their beautiful wedding days…
Frank Lampard
The speeches at Christine Lampard and her husband Frank's 2015 wedding were particularly moving.
Former footballer Frank paid tribute to his late mother Pat, who sadly passed away from pneumonia in 2008, one year before the couple met at the Pride of Britain Awards.
One of their wedding guests Piers Morgan later told his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid that Frank was "very tearful in his speech. It was very moving."
Sharing details about what he said, Christine told her Loose Women co-stars: "I'm not going to cry saying this but he said he saw lots of her in me. He could imagine us going for afternoon tea and shopping together. He got emotional with his speech."
Princess Charlene
Prince Albert II of Monaco's bride Princess Charlene sparked rumours she was unhappy at her royal wedding in June 2011 after she was pictured dabbing tears from her eyes.
She has since clarified that she had a "wonderful" wedding day and explained her tears were caused by the "tension" following rumours of Albert's infidelity.
"Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony]," Charlene told The Times. "And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking "Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry"'.
Kate Moss
Supermodel Kate Moss married her ex-husband Jamie Hince near her Cotswolds home in 2011, and while photos showed the newlyweds were all smiles following the ceremony, her father admitted she was "moved to tears".
Peter Moss told the Daily Star: "Kate was absolutely ecstatic and moved to tears to have all her friends and family around her... When you've got two or three hundred friends with you then it's going to be a good day, isn't it?"

Holly Willoughby
Former This Morning star Holly Willoughby admitted she spent the "whole day in tears" when she married TV producer Dan Baldwin in August 2007. Speaking of several emotional moments on her big day, which took place at St Michael's Church and Amberley Castle, she told Wylde Moon: "I’ll always remember the moment my dad walked in when I was ready to go and he burst into tears. It immediately set me off."
Following the ceremony, Holly's emotions got the better of her once again as she admired her 900-year-old castle wedding venue. She recalled the happy memories: "I remember sneaking a peek into the marquee with Dan whilst we were having a moment to ourselves, and being bowled over by how beautiful it looked and smelt.
"We had little pots of fresh herbs on all the tables as wedding favours for guests to take home, and the intoxicating fragrance of bay, basil, mint, rosemary, oregano, sage was just unreal. I just burst into tears…again! I mean, I literally spent the whole day in tears!"
Jade Goody
Jade Goody married Jack Tweed just weeks before she died from cervical cancer in March 2009.
Big Brother favourite Jade chose to allow cameras inside in order to produce the shows Jade: Bride to Be and Jade: Jade’s Wedding. Footage shows emotions were high for everyone on their wedding day, including the bride and groom and guests such as Mark Wright who was spotted crying during their first dance.
Her publicist Max Clifford said following the ceremony: "It was just a very heart-rending, happy ceremony with lots of tears and lots of smiles and lots of laughter."
Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a series of never-before-seen wedding photos in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Megan. One of them showed Prince Harry getting choked up as he raised a glass with his new wife and their guests at a reception at Windsor Castle.
Jay Blades
The Repair Shop star Jay Blades caught his wife Lisa Zbozen by surprise when he "really got emotional" at his Barbados wedding in November 2022.
The fitness trainer told HELLO! that Jay rarely cries, but saying his vows in front of 15 guests set him off.
"The thing that was most emotional for me was actually saying the vows," he recalled. "It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that’s when it hit me. I was like: 'We’re really getting married now.' That’s the only time I really got emotional."
Meanwhile, Lisa cried when she FaceTimed her sister, who couldn't be there on her big day.
Rochelle Humes
Rochelle and Marvin Humes' three children Alaia, Valentina, and Blake were responsible for the JLS star's outpouring of emotion when the couple renewed their vows in Villa d’Este’s Marble Garden in Lake Como in 2022.
In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Marvin explained: "He was brought out to me and when he saw me, he started running towards me and I got really choked. He looked around and I could see he was so in awe of everything. It was magical to see his little face taking it all in."
He continued: "To be stood there with my beautiful wife, my girls and my boy – my world – was a moment I'll never forget."
Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were both surprised by how tearful they were when they exchanged vows at their home, Pickle Cottage, in 2022.
The Loose Women star shared a video of her first dance to a live performance of Whitney Houston’s My Love Is Your Love, writing: "My sister found the singer who sung the version of this song that I am obsessed with and she booked her to sing us our first dance as a surprise. It was even more incredible live and I cried as soon as I saw it was her @karamarni."
Joe also "cried all day" according to Stacey's co-star Linda Robson. Reminiscing about his wedding on Loose Women, he said: "It was the most beautiful day, I really struggled with my emotions on that day.
"I just felt so lucky, I was marrying the most amazing woman, I have the most amazing family, it's been such a journey I feel so blessed."
