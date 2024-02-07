Brad Pitt makes very rare public appearance after new revelation about 'volatile' behavior

Brad Pitt was one of the many stars to make an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated biographical film Bob Marley: One Love.

The actor joined the likes of Dinah Jane, Kelly Rowland, Kylie Minogue, Stevie Wonder, Lilly Singh, and members of the Marley family, alongside the movie's lead stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and James Norton.

The 60-year-old star's production company, Plan B Entertainment, is one of the producers behind the musical drama, which chronicles the rise and fame of legendary reggae singer Bob Marley, up until his death in 1981.

© Getty Images Brad made a rare public appearance at the premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" in LA

While the actor avoided the red carpet, he was photographed interacting backstage with the movie's cast and the Marley family, dressed smartly in a black shirt with matching slacks and a jacket.

The appearance came on the heels of a new excerpt released by Vanity Fair from director and producer Ed Zwick's memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions which spoke about his experience filming 1994's Legends of the Fall with Brad.

In his memoir, he describes the initial turmoil of trying to find the perfect star to play the lead Tristan Ludlow in the epic Western drama. Tom Cruise was initially offered the role, but ultimately declined when he questioned the character's ethics ("I responded that he essentially had none, and that was at the heart of the character," Ed wrote).

© Getty Images Brad's Plan B Entertainment is one of the companies producing the musical biopic

Eventually, he decided to get Brad on board, who was at that time on the rise thanks to his work in Thelma & Louise and A River Runs Through It. However, things took a turn by the time the first table read came around.

"I could see Brad's growing discomfort as it went on," Ed wrote of the read, which he said didn't play very well in the "sterile conference room." "Hours afterward, his agent called the studio to say Brad wanted to quit.

"It was never mentioned again, but it was the first augury of the deeper springs of emotion roiling inside Brad. He seems easygoing at first, but he can be volatile when riled, as I was to be reminded more than once as shooting began and we took each other's measure."

However, amid production trouble for the movie, including bad weather, going over budget, and delays with filming, it was the 12 Monkeys star's anxiety that resulted in more "dustups" with the director.

© Getty Images The actor was revealed to have been "volatile" during the making of 1994's "Legends of The Fall"

"Some actors have problems with authority, but just as many directors are threatened when intelligent actors ask challenging questions that reveal their lack of preparation. Both are right and both are wrong," he wrote.

"One afternoon I started giving him direction out loud in front of the crew – a stupid, shaming provocation – and Brad came back at me, also out loud, telling me to back off." He described such incidents having taken place multiple times, although they always made up by the end.

© Getty Images "One afternoon I started giving him direction out loud in front of the crew – a stupid, shaming provocation – and Brad came back at me, also out loud, telling me to back off."

However, he described Brad not being completely satisfied with the final version of the film. "He felt I'd underplayed his character's madness. I had in fact cut only a single shot from the scene where Tristan is raging with fever, screaming as the waves wash over him on the schooner," Ed wrote, and even added: "Apologies, Brad."

Ed ended by describing their relationship as friendly after the film's release, admitting that neither of them knew what they were doing on set. "We hugged. It was a nice moment. We've never worked together again."

© Getty Images Ed (left) concluded that while he and Brad hadn't worked together since, they parted on friendly terms

