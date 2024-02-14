Nicole Kidman shares cryptic Valentine's post without Keith Urban while husband dodges questions on plans

On a Valentine's Day shrouded in mystery, Nicole Kidman shared a cryptic Instagram post that left fans pondering the whereabouts of her beloved husband, Keith Urban.

The actress uploaded a photo of herself partially concealed behind her jacket collar, captioning it, "Peeking out to wish you all of you lovebirds a Happy Valentine's Day."

The absence of her country singer partner in the post sparked curiosity, particularly since Keith had recently sidestepped questions about his plans for the romantic holiday during an interview with Taste of Country.

When prodded about potential surprises for Nicole, including the possibility of flowers or chocolates, Keith's response was evasive yet playful.

"Don't ask me, man," he said, followed by a light-hearted jest on the adage of thoughtfulness: "I bet she knows it should be the sentiment. Isn't it the thought that counts? You know where that doesn't work is when you go, 'I thought about buying you a gift, and it's the thought that counts,'" he added, hinting at the deeper meaning behind gestures of love.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban play around

This air of secrecy was a stark departure from the previous year's Valentine's Day, where Nicole's social media was abloom with romantic gestures.

She had posted a heartfelt display featuring heart-shaped candies, a cookie, polaroids, artistic floral arrangements, and balloons, accompanied by the affectionate caption: "Spending time with my Valentine today."

© George Pimentel Nicole and Keith in 2017

The couple's love story began with a serendipitous encounter at the G'Day LA event in 2005, which quickly blossomed into marriage a year later.

Nicole and Keith's journey has been enriched by the addition of their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, aged 14 and 12.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two children

While the girls are mostly shielded from the limelight, they've occasionally dipped their toes into the acting world, taking on minor roles in some of their mother's projects.

Nicole, ever the dedicated mother and actress, had brought her family along to New York during the pre-pandemic shoot of The Undoing, where she starred as Grace Fraiser opposite Hugh Grant.

© Instagram Last year Nicole shared a very different Valentine's post

It was during this time that Sunday and Faith seized the opportunity to step into the world of acting. Despite the chilly New York winter and the demanding nature of a film set, Nicole revealed to News.com.au that her daughters embraced the challenge without complaint.

"They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment," she recounted with a hint of pride.

The experience paid off when the girls excitedly shared news of their upgraded involvement: "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

