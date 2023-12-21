Keith Urban is currently enjoying some well-deserved time off from his busy schedule in Australia with his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12.

But even though he isn't on the road touring, the 56-year-old is still thinking about his "talented" crew who work endlessly to make sure his tours are unforgettable for his adoring fans.

WATCH: Keith Urban brings fans to tears with moving performance

In honor of the behind-the-scenes people who help to make not just his tour, but other country music stars' tours a success, Keith shared his delight at being named as the host of the CMA Touring Awards taking place near his home in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 12, 2024.

While news of his hosting gig was announced earlier this month, it was on Wednesday that Keith took to Instagram to express his gratitude for his upcoming gig alongside a photo of him and his team on stage.

He penned: "Out on the road I have the most incredibly talented people around me and without them, we wouldn't have a tour. I loved hosting the @cma touring awards for the first time earlier this year and am thrilled to be returning."

The singer added: "A huge congratulations to all nominees including a special few below that I'd like to shoutout from my own crew! Tour Manager - Chuck Hull, Publicist - Paul Freundlich, Backline Tech - Chris Miller, Agent - Darin Murphy, Driver - Wayne Sullivan."

© Instagram Keith Urban is thrilled to honor crew members as host of the CMA Touring Awards

His followers were quick to react, with one commenting: "I adore you and your crew!! They have the best boss that appreciates them!"

A second said: "You're so talented and cool. Also, I love [that] you express your gratitude towards people who are with you throughout this concert." A third added: "Love your attitude of gratitude!"

© Getty Images Keith Urban gave a special shout-out to members of his crew

Speaking in a statement earlier this month, Keith said about the awards: "As someone who spent years not only setting up all my own equipment at shows but was also for a time a lighting guy and crew member for a band, I know the hard work that goes into keeping shows on the road."

He added: "I'm honored to once again be asked to host the CMA Touring Awards and acknowledge and shower some love on all the hard workers behind the scenes that make it all happen."

© Getty Images Keith Urban will host the CMA Touring Awards in Nashville in February 2024

Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, added: "Honoring our touring community is something I look forward to every year. Each time I attend a show, hear a new tour being announced, or see footage from an unforgettable night, I am reminded again of the importance, dedication, and resilience of our touring community."

The CMA Touring Awards, originally called the SRO (Standing Room Only) Awards, were created by the CMA Board of Directors in 1990 to honor outstanding professional achievement within the touring industry.

© Getty Images Keith Urban has been successfully touring for years

Five new categories have been added to the awards for 2024: Backline Technician, Stage Manager, Support Services Company, Unsung Hero, and Crew of the Year.

Other categories include Tour Manager of the Year, Coach/Truck Drive of the Year, Lighting Director of the Year, Tour Video Director of the Year, Venue of the Year, and more.

