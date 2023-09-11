Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban are the picture-perfect couple at the US Open

The US Open is no stranger to celebrities gracing its audience, but few stand out as strikingly as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Known for their effortless elegance and public displays of affection, the couple was once again the epitome of #CoupleGoals as they attended both the men's and women's finals over the weekend.

During the Men's Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, Keith was seen whispering endearments into Nicole's ear, his face nuzzling close to his Hollywood star wife.

The intimacy between them was palpable, even amidst the high-stakes drama playing out on the court.

Nicole, 56, looked the epitome of chic, opting for a low-cut beige knitted top beneath a white-striped blazer. Her strawberry locks were styled straight, her face glowing with minimal makeup—a visage so immaculate, it was line-free.

© Matthew Stockman/Getty Nicole and Keith are couple goals

Keith, not to be outdone, sported blonde-streaked hair, styled perfectly straight, and donned an unbuttoned shirt that showcased his well-toned chest.

Not one to save all her style for one day, Nicole turned up the glamour for the US Open women's final as well, where Coco Gauff battled world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The star of Moulin Rouge! appeared in a tailored pink suit featuring pocket detailing and a tri-button design.

© Sarah Stier/Getty Nicole and Keith are the picture perfect couple

She paired this with a crisp white jacket and cream loafers, keeping her accessories minimal with a simple wristwatch. Her hair was pulled back into a low-maintenance side ponytail, and her makeup palette remained understated, perfectly suiting the occasion.

After Coco Gauff's astonishing win against Sabalenka, with a scoreline that read 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, Nicole took to Instagram to celebrate the young talent. "Congratulations Coco! Thank you US Open! Great Women's Final 2023," she captioned footage of the match shared to her Instagram profile.

Gauff's victory was indeed something special. After an emotional reunion with her parents, the 19-year-old was presented the championship trophy by tennis legend Billie Jean King. The young prodigy's speech captured the essence of her journey: "Thanks to the people who didn't believe in me," she began, addressing the naysayers.

© Al Bello Keith and Nicole watch on the US open with intense concentration

"I won a 1000 title in Cincinnati and people said it was the biggest I would get. I tried my best to carry this with grace. Those who thought they were putting water on my fire, they were adding gas to it. I'm burning so bright now," she continued, reflecting the fire and spirit she brings to the game.

"God puts you through tribulations and that makes it even more sweeter than I imagine. My faith has been important; I'm so blessed in this life. I'm so happy for this moment," Gauff added, marking the significance of her faith and support system in her journey to success.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman is seen at the Final game with Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka

She rounded off her emotional speech with special words for her opponent, Aryna, whom she lauded as an "incredible player," and gave an intimate glimpse into her personal life, revealing that "today was the first time I've ever seen my Dad cry."

"My dad brought me to this tournament to watch Venus and Serena, so it’s incredible to be on this stage," she concluded, the full circle moment palpable in her words.