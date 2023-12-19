Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman look besotted during loved-up reunion in Sydney – see photo

Keith Urban may have arrived in Sydney without his wife, Nicole Kidman, but he made sure he was there to greet her at the airport when she touched down on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old singer and the Hollywood actress, also 56, were all smiles as they exited the terminal together after reuniting following Nicole's long-haul flight.

Keith was every inch the doting husband as he lovingly held his wife's hand while carrying a piece of her luggage in his other hand.

The couple were captured giggling as they whispered to each other while making their way to an awaiting vehicle, with Keith sweetly opening the car door for Nicole.

Despite her long flight, the 'Eyes Wide Shut' actress looked radiant with glowing skin and rocked a casual chic outfit consisting of skinny jeans, a white T-shirt, a pale yellow blazer, and white sneakers.

Keith matched his wife in light jeans and sneakers and added a dark, floral shirt to his ensemble. The couple also shielded their eyes from the flashing lights of the photographers' cameras behind dark sunglasses.

© BGAU Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman reunited at Sydney Airport ahead of the holidays

On Sunday night, Keith was seen at Sydney International Airport accompanied by the couple's two daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 12, following their flight from the United States.

The family has returned to Australia to spend the holidays with their extended family, including Keith's mom, Marienne, 81, and Nicole's mother, Janelle, 82, who suffered from health issues for much of 2022.

© Ben McDonald Keith Urban pictured on arrival into Sydney ahead of Christmas

Speaking about the importance of spending Christmas with their mothers last year, Keith told New Idea: "My mom just turned 80 and Nic's mum… who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever, but particularly with our mums.

"(We) really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with (our moms) and our family in Australia," he added.

© Getty Nicole and Keith will spend Christmas in Australia with their daughters

Nicole's mother's ill health prompted the family to temporarily relocate back to Australia last year, with the actress telling the Fresh Air podcast at the time: "We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren."

Speaking of their close bond, Nicole added: "I'm at the place where I'm being given the chance to view the world, because of how close we are, my mom is giving me the chance to view the world through an 81-year-old woman's eyes.

"That is so beneficial right now because she's so cognizant. She has every brain faculty available, so she hasn't lost anything. She hasn't lost any memory, which is fascinating, and she's extremely bright."

© Ben McDonald Keith and Nicole's daughters are so grown up now

Before relocating back to her native Australia – the family spends most of their time in Nashville, Tennessee – Nicole spoke of how much she missed her mom while living in America.

"I would love to be able to have a cup of tea with mom and sit on the balcony and talk about life and have her tell me what I should be doing," she told The Sydney Morning Herald in May 2020.

Nicole Kidman and her mom, Janelle

Before they enjoy some quality family time over the holidays, Nicole will attend the red carpet premiere of her latest Amazon Prime series, 'Expats', in Sydney on Wednesday.

'Expats', created by Lulu Wang, has been adapted from the 2016 novel 'The Expatriates' written by Janice Y. K. Lee. The show – which has no trailer yet – follows three women from different walks of life who move from America to Hong Kong and all face individual struggles.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.