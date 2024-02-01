Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's marriage has been under the microscope lately, with claims they are on the rocks due to spending significant amounts of time apart over the last few months.

While neither of them has directly responded to the reports, they have shared subtle hints on social media that they are still very much in love – and Blake's latest move has further cemented their relationship status.

The country superstar sent a pretty bouquet of purple flowers to his wife of almost three years, which revealed the sweet pet name he calls Gwen.

© Christopher Polk Gwen and Blake have been plagued by claims their marriage is in trouble

Taking to her Instagram, the No Doubt singer shared a photo of the flowers arranged in a vase sitting in front of a window that overlooks an orange tree.

The handwritten card from Blake can be seen resting against the vase, with the message: "To Pretty Girl, Love Blake", written on it in blue pen.

Fans raced to comment and shared their joy over the couple seemingly confirming all was well in their romance.

"Thank GOD. Now everyone can shut up. Nothing like a simple gesture to show who Gwen & Blake really are. Damn the Negative Nellies," replied one.

A second said: "Amen to that. My God, I'm tired of all the divorce rumors." A third added: "The love you guys have for each other is beyond beautiful."

© Instagram Blake's sweet pet name for Gwen is 'Pretty Girl'

Gwen revealed in 2021 that Blake prefers to call her by her pet name, telling Ellen DeGeneres: "I didn't make that up! He made it up. Yes, he calls me 'pretty girl.'"

She also references it in her single, True Babe, singing: "And we're from two different worlds / but you still call me your pretty girl / Before you, it was all a blur / Come on and call me your pretty girl, pretty girl."

Earlier this week, Gwen shared another photo to reaffirm the couple's happy marriage. Alongside some flowers, the picture featured a Polaroid of the couple cozying up to each other, with the phrase "never knew a love like this" written in marker below.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake appear to still be very much in love

Reports of marriage woes surfaced after the couple celebrated New Year's Eve in different time zones, with Gwen attending an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, while Blake was performing at WinStar World Casino and Resort near the Oklahoma–Texas state line.

Eyebrows were also raised when she failed to show any public support for the opening of Blake's latest business venture, Ole Red Las Vegas, despite him attending her induction into Orange County's first-ever Hall of Fame just a few days earlier, which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton put on a united front amid marriage trouble claims

Of course, with both Gwen and Blake being successful stars, it isn't surprising that their busy schedules have seen them spend less time together lately.

More separation is highly likely too as Gwen is now busy preparing for her No Doubt reunion at Coachella 2024 in April, which will mark the band's first performance in nine years.

© Getty Images Tony Kanal, Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont of No Doubt

She is also the marquee performer for the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate, the ultimate pregame party before the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

