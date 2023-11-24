Heidi Klum's daughter's reunion with Seal gets fans talking for same reason

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, turned heads with a Thanksgiving reunion with her dad Seal, leaving fans stunned.

The model looked radiant in the rare snapshot with the British singer who was beaming with delight to be by his daughter's side.

Leni took to Instagram with the photo in which the father-daughter duo were sitting side by side in front of a fireplace.

She wore a huge fluffy hat and simple black turtleneck, while Seal looked casual in grey sweats and black nail polish.

Leni simply captioned the image with a turkey emoji and fans immediately began commenting."I love how even though he’s no longer with Heidi, he’s still her father," wrote one, while a second said: "Beautiful Father & Daughter," and a third mirrored their statements by adding: "They've got a beautiful bond."

Leni's hat did raise some questions however, as many wondered if her headwear was made of real fur. "I hope the hat isn't real," quipped one of her social media followers as many others followed suit.

Leni flew the nest last year when she left her home in Los Angeles to move to New York to attend college.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Seal with daughter Leni on the red carpet

She's enjoyed several reunions with her dad since, and fans always adore seeing them together.

When they shared photos at the US Open, Seal couldn't lavish his daughter with enough praise when he shared a photo.

"In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person," he wrote.

Heidi with her two boys when they were younger

Seal met ex-wife Heidi - with whom he shares three other children - when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni. He went on to officially adopt Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

During a red carpet appearance with Leni in 2021 for the premiere of The Harder They Fall, he had the sweetest words to say about his daughter.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Heidi and her lookalike daughter Leni modelled daring outfits at the Intermissi Dinner

He told Entertainment Tonight of their close bond: "It's always been like this, from the day I met your mother. She [Heidi] was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful woman. We have always had this bond."

Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014 and while they may no longer be on friendly terms, their children are their top priority.

Heidi and Seal are also parents to daughter Lou (pictured here shortly after her birth with her siblings)

He told US Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

