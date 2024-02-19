Keith Urban shares glimpse into time away from Nicole Kidman in new video

Country music star Keith Urban recently offered his fans an intimate look at his downtime at home, sharing a video where he skillfully plays Footloose on the piano.

His solo performance comes just after his wife, Nicole Kidman, posted a solitary Valentine's Day picture, suggesting they spent the day apart.

The video was well-received, with actor Kevin Bacon—whose career was propelled by the iconic film featuring the song—commenting, "So good man."

Keith and Nicole, a power couple who tied the knot in 2006, consistently set relationship goals with their enduring love and mutual support.

This week, Keith took to Instagram Stories to share his admiration for Nicole's performance in her latest television project, Expats.

Captivated by her portrayal of Margaret Woo, a landscape architect who relocates to Hong Kong for her husband's job, Keith expressed how Nicole's acting prowess fully engrossed him in the story.

© George Pimentel Nicole and Keith in 2017

"Watching 'Expats' is surreal because even though I know I'm watching my wife, I'm utterly immersed and completely drawn to this story—emotionally and on other levels I can't explain—she's sooo good. It's crazy @nicolekidman," he wrote.

Keith and Nicole, parents to teenage daughters Faith, 13, and Sunday, 15, manage a transcontinental life, dividing their time between Australia and the United States.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

They strive to balance their demanding careers with family life, ensuring one parent is always home while the other works.

Their romance began in 2005 at a G'Day LA event and blossomed rapidly, leading to their wedding a year later.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman supported Keith Urban at the 2023 CMA Awards

Though they've kept their daughters away from the media glare, the girls have recently been seen more frequently with their parents as they grow older.

Both Sunday and Faith seem to have inherited their mother's passion for the arts, having taken extra roles in Nicole's TV series Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Despite the challenging New York winter during the filming of "The Undoing," Nicole recounted to News.com.au how her daughters braved the cold without complaint, a testament to their resilience and work ethic.

Their dedication paid off when they were thrilled to receive speaking lines, earning a shared moment of pride in the family's acting tradition.

Nicole also has two adult children, Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

