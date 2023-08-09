Who is Jaden Smith dating? All we know after PDA-filled sightings with Sab Zada and Paola Locatelli

Jaden Smith may have grown up in the limelight thanks to famous parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, but the young star still aims to keep his personal life private.

Through the years, the singer and actor, 25, has been linked to a variety of other fellow celebrity offspring, both romantically and otherwise, including Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, Stella Hudgens, Madison Pettis, and others.

Though he has never given much confirmation into who he might actually be dating, his fans got an idea over the weekend when he was spotted with singer Sab Zada.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, the two were seen soaking up the sun as they enjoyed a beach day out in Malibu, where they were spotted catching waves, building up their tans while resting on beach towels, and they were even spotted sharing a kiss in the parking lot.

Sab, who Jaden has been linked to as far back as 2020, is a singer and model based in Los Angeles.

She has been releasing music as far back as 2021, including such songs as "You and I," "Miss You So Much," and "Peter Pan," and her Instagram, where she has over half a million followers, is full of whimsical photos of her in long, bright pink hair.

© Getty Jaden and Sab at London Fashion Week in 2022

Though she and Jaden were first spotted out together back in 2020, and didn't shy away from some subtle PDA during their latest beach day, the 25-year-old still keeps fans on his toes when it comes to his dating life.

Earlier this summer, Jaden was also spotted engaged in some PDA with another public figure, French influencer Paola Locatelli, who has two million followers on Instagram.

The two were seen sharing a kiss while out in Paris, shortly after leaving a Louis Vuitton fashion show afterparty.

While Jaden seems to still be having fun with his dating life, his father appears to want him to settle down.

© Getty Jaden dated Kendall in 2013, though the two now remain friends

When he celebrated his 25th birthday this July, his dad left a subtle hint in his birthday tribute on Instagram that he hopes to be a grandfather soon.

Sharing a black and white photo of the two, he first wrote in his caption: "Happy Birthday, J-Diggy," adding: "It's crazy that you're 25?!?!"

Then he couldn't help but note: "When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. Old…" further teasing him: "I’m just sayin'… Wha's up? What you doin' over there?" Will welcomed his first son TRey Smith, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, who he was married to from 1992 until 1995.

