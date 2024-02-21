Who is Snoop Dogg’s wife Shante Broadus?

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus have cultivated a partnership that thrives both in their personal lives and in the business realm.

The pair, who first crossed paths as teenagers, have grown together, with Shante playing a pivotal role in Snoop's ascent in the music industry from the very beginning.

"I was there with him when he started all this," Shante reminisced in a 2021 interview with W Magazine, highlighting her early support for Snoop's career.

This partnership extended to business dealings as well, including Snoop's decision to decline an offer from OnlyFans, knowing Shante would disapprove.

Snoop and Shante's journey began in their high school days at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California, where their connection blossomed over school dances and prom before they married in 1997 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, California.

© Getty Snoop married Shante in 1997

Their bond was further solidified when they renewed their vows in 2008 in a surprise ceremony organized by Snoop.

On Today in 2023, Snoop attributed their enduring marriage to mutual sacrifice and understanding of each other's dreams.

© Getty Snoop and Shante with their three kids

"To have a family and to be who we are ... we both wanted to get to that goal, and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely," he shared, emphasizing the importance of true love and patience in their relationship.

Together, Snoop and Shante have welcomed three children: Cordé, Cordell, and their daughter, Cori. Snoop has openly expressed the significance of his relationship with his children, describing it as a blend of mentorship, friendship, and parental guidance.

© Instagram Snoop with Shante on holiday

Their family also includes grandchildren, to whom Snoop feels deeply connected, cherishing the chance to pass on wisdom and experience.

In 2021, Shante stepped into the role of Snoop's manager, taking charge of his extensive business ventures and media projects.

This move was a natural progression for Shante, who had always been an integral part of Snoop's career decisions.

"Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one," Snoop acknowledged, highlighting the trust and partnership that has fueled their collective success.

© Getty Shante is Snoop's manager

Beyond her managerial duties, Shante is a businesswoman in her own right, having founded Boss Lady Entertainment and venturing into various creative projects, including film and television production.

Her upcoming memoir, Paid the Cost to be the Boss Lady, promises to offer insights into her life alongside Snoop, sharing the lessons learned through their public and personal experiences.

© Getty Shante and Snoop are a stunning couple

Despite facing challenges, including a brief consideration of divorce in 2004, the couple's dedication to their family and to each other has remained unwavering.

Snoop credits their reconciliation to the realization of the irreplaceable value of their relationship and the shared desire to be present for their children.

Together, Snoop and Shante have also launched The Broadus Collection, a scarf line inspired by their daughter Cori's battle with Lupus, symbolizing their family's unity and support.

