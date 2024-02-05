Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo debuts new beau on red carpet – and you'll definitely recognize him!

Two years after unimaginable heartbreak, Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo appears to have found love again.

The Comfort Food podcast host was married to the late Full House actor for four years, until his untimely passing in January of 2022 after suffering from blunt force trauma in a Florida hotel room shortly after a comedy show.

Now, almost a month after honoring the two-year anniversary of the tragic accident, Kelly, 44, is ready to welcome love back into her life, and share it with the world.

On Sunday, Kelly stepped out on the red carpet of Steven Tyler's annual Grammy Awards viewing party holding hands with none other than Breckin Meyer.

Breckin, 49, is best known for starring as skateboarder Travis in the 1995 classic Clueless, also starring Alicia SIlverstone, Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, and the late Brittany Murphy, among others.

He was previously married to director Deborah Kaplan from 2001 to 2014, and they share two daughters, Caitlin and Clover.

© Getty Kelly and Breckin went public with their romance on the red carpet

Kelly, speaking with E! News on the red carpet about going public with her relationship – and starting to date in the first place – admitted it "took a while" to "get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think [Bob] be happy with it.'"

Still, she also revealed she has had the full support of the late comedian's daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer, 31, sharing: "It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing… They're just angels. And to have [their] support is so meaningful."

© Getty Bob and Kelly with his daughters Aubrey and Lara in 2017

Kelly most recently reflected on her late husband's legacy in an Instagram post on January 9th – the date of his passing – writing: "2 years. Wow. Simultaneously feels like a week and an eternity. I chose this photo of Bob as not only was it the last photo he shared and one of the last texts he sent me, but it perfectly encapsulates how he would want all of us to remember him. With his guitar, on a stage, doing what he loved to do… making people laugh… making people happy.

"I will forever be grateful that I got to share life with this extraordinary person for 6 years. What a blessing. And grateful I can look back on endless memories and photos and videos with smiles, laughter, and yes… still tears. It is such a gift I was able to know his complete and all encompassing love and heart."

Kelly further noted: "I'm still blown away by the fact that Bob hasn't faded from all of your hearts in the slightest. It means so very much. Thank you for allowing me to still share Bob and thank you all for continuing to keep his memory alive.

"Once again, please do as Bob would do and hug your loved ones, hold them tight, and tell them over and over again that you love them."

