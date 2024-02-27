Christina Trevanion models faux fur and princess hair in heartfelt wedding photo

When Christina Trevanion isn't hitting the road in search of hidden gems on The Travelling Auctioneers, she's spending time at home with her husband and two children.

Unfortunately for fans, Christina, 42, keeps her life off-screen private, aside from a handful of rare family photos. One of those was a wedding picture that revealed her fairytale bridal outfit as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father David, who sadly died in 2013.

"9 years ago today, this man walked me down the aisle and technically ‘gave me away’... although he would say that ‘he reluctantly agreed to share me with’ the (other) love of my life," she captioned a photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, in December 2019.

Posing against the backdrop of a gilded mirror placed on top of a fireplace, the Antiques Road Trip star grinned at the camera alongside her dapper father, who was dressed in a white bow tie and a tailcoat. Delicate embellishments decorated the bodice of her V-neck wedding dress, which gathered at her waist before falling into a straight skirt to the floor.

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina Trevanion tends to keep her home life with her husband and two kids private

In the interest of keeping warm in the chilly winter weather, Christina had layered a fluffy white bolero jacket over her shoulders. Beauty-wise, her caramel and honey-hued hair had been styled in princess curls that fell past her shoulders with the front section twisted into a voluminous half-updo, while she appeared to accentuate her natural beauty with minimal makeup.

Christina's black-and-white anniversary post revealed the date of her New Year's 2010 wedding with her husband, who is thought to be her former business partner Aaron Dean.

The couple have since welcomed two daughters and have described their home life is "hectic." Sharing a rare insight into her family, The Express reported she said: "I am married with two children and a dog called Welly. Life is pretty noisy, hectic and good fun."

Joking about whether her passion for antiques continues off-screen, the Bargain Hunt star added to Antique Collecting Magazine: "I have two small children and so my 18th-century teapot collection was packed away until they get a little older!"

