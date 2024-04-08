Six adorable couple moments at the 2024 CMT Awards: Lainey Wilson & Duck Hodges, Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes, more

The 2024 CMT Music Awards featured some incredible live performances, collaborations, and jaw-dropping fashion on the red carpet.

However, love was certainly in the air for several couples who couldn't keep their hands off each other as they posed for photos at the Moody Center in Austin, TX.

From Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges to Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, check out some adorable couple moments on the CMT Awards red carpet below…

Lainey Wilson & Duck Hodges © Getty Images Lainey Wilson has been dating former NFL star Devlin 'Duck' Hodges since 2021, but the couple only made their relationship public knowledge in May 2023 when he accompanied her to the ACM Awards. The couple are private about their romance, but Lainey did say that Duck is "a good dude" while speaking to host Bobby Bones. "I'll tell you, he is good as gold," she added. "Supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do."

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes © Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini found love following her divorce from Morgan Evans with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes. The couple hinted at their romance in January 2023 when they were pictured cuddling at a football game, and one month later Kelsea confirmed she wasn't single, although she didn't name Chase as her boyfriend. However, at the 2023 CMTs, they made their red carpet debut, confirming their relationship status, with Chase later telling Entertainment Tonight: "She seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she's so damn talented."

Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo © Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo met in 2015 backstage at one of his shows, but she was in an abusive relationship at the time, according to Jelly Roll. Bunnie split from her partner soon after meeting her future husband and the pair were reacquainted by mutual friends, with their friendship soon turning romantic. "It's a white trash love story," he told Taste of Country Nights in 2022. They tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Las Vegas on August 31, 2016. They renewed their vows in 2023.

Parker McCollum & Hallie Ray Light © Getty Images Parker McCollum and his pregnant wife Hallie Ray Light married in March 2022 and are expecting their first child later this year. The singer credits Hallie for saving his life, previously telling People: "I couldn't wait to ask her to marry me. There was no backup plan and no hesitation. "I didn't overthink one thing. I was like, 'It can't get any better than her.' There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. "She saved my life in a way. I don't think I was headed down the right road."

Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler © Getty Images Singer Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler married in 2017 after an off-and-on-again relationship that began in 2008. They are the proud parents of two children, daughter Lucy Louise, almost two, and son Lowry Lee, six months. In February 2022, Hannah filed for divorce but two months later she asked the court to dismiss the case and the couple has been going strong ever since.

Montana Jordan & Jenna Weeks © Getty Images Young Sheldon star Montana Jordan placed a protective hand on his girlfriend, Jenna Weeks' blossoming baby bump while they posed for pics on the red carpet. The couple have been dating for a few years and announced they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, in January. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Jenna penned: "I can only hope that you share the best parts of both me and your dad! I hope you get his big heart and contagious laugh! "In a world that is so uncertain, there is one thing that is, your dad and I love you endlessly and unconditionally, we will do our best to raise you in the eyes of the Lord. We love you always."

