Amy Robach addresses pregnancy speculation after giving up alcohol

Amy Robach has addressed potential pregnancy speculation after revealing she has given up alcohol.

The former GMA3 star and her partner, T.J. Holmes – who she began a relationship with while she was still married to ex-husband, Andrew Shue – revealed on the latest episode of the couple's podcast, Amy & T.J., that they have both temporarily quit drinking.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' flirtiest moments

Amy admitted during the chat that she would typically consume two to three drinks a day, while T.J. confessed, he could sometimes knock back 18 alcoholic beverages a day.

However, to avoid rumors swirling that Amy is off booze because she is expecting her and T.J.'s first child, she quickly clarified that the couple is participating in Dry January.

"Now that I'm participating in Dry January, it is a... part accountability," she said. "Like if I announce it, now you're gonna hold me accountable because you can't see me order a drink and I'm not gonna have a drink."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have given up alcohol for January

She continued: "But also I'm explaining. Because normally if you're hanging out with me, I'm not going up to a restaurant or going up to a bar and ordering a club soda.

"So sometimes it's like, 'Hey, here's why I'm ordering a club soda,' not that I owe anyone an explanation, but it sometimes requires an explanation if you know me and you're friends with me."

Hammering home that her alcohol-free month is not because she's expecting, Amy stated: "I'm not pregnant but that's kinda funny anyway because I'm fifty."

© Getty Images Amy and T.J.'s relationship became public knowledge in November 2022

T.J. appeared relieved about Amy's statement, telling her: "Thank you for the clarity though that you're not pregnant." He jokingly added: "Some of us appreciate that information more than others."

The couple have been in a relationship since 2022 after developing feelings for each other roughly six months before their romance was made public on November 30 that year.

Addressing their relationship timeline when quizzed by a listener, T.J. explained how they went from colleagues to best friends, to a couple. "Look, when we knew, it was probably summer of [2022] … that things were – something else was evolving," he said on the podcast.

© Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were friends and colleagues before romance blossomed

At the time, Amy was still married to her ex-husband of 12 years, Andrew, while T.J. was also in a 12-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig. While many reports claimed Amy and T.J. embarked on an affair, they recently confirmed they were both separated from their partners and in the middle of divorce proceedings when the news of their relationship became public.

Describing how he feared about ruining their friendship, T.J. recalled thinking: "Lord, this has been a best friend… I don't need to screw this up by saying to her that there's something I'm feeling for her beyond the friendship."

© Steve Granitz Amy and T.J. made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in 2023

Though he said they were reluctant to address their feelings with each other, he added: "As we proceeded through last summer, things definitely changed, and we started to have conversations."

Amy explained it was difficult to pinpoint exactly when things changed, though she said she felt they "started looking at each other differently" at work, recalling how much time they spent together, and not wanting that to end.

© Leon Bennett Amy and T.J. have been dating since 2022

The two also got candid about milestones like their first kiss and the first "I love you." T.J. confessed he was the one to say "I love you" first, though he argued Amy was the one to make the first move.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.