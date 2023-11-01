Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes make subtle dig at GMA3 with podcast launch date

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announced their triumphant return to the spotlight on November 1, revealing they will be working together once again following their dismissal from GMA3 and ABC News.

The couple – who were sacked from their roles in January after their affair became public knowledge – shared a joint post on Instagram to announce they will be launching a podcast, titled 'Amy & T.J.' next month after partnering with iHeartMedia.

WATCH: Amy Robach's rise to fame

Referring to the recent headlines about them sharing their first Instagram photo together after hinting at their romance online for months, they wrote: "How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore 'Amy & T.J.' December 5th."

Alongside the announcement, Amy shared a statement on her Story which read in part: "In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."

It added: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off-limits. "Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

However, the exact date of the launch appears to be a subtle dig at their former employers because their debut episode will air on December 5 – the same date that they were both put on hiatus from GMA3 last year.

ABC News President Kim Goodwin admitted at the time that it wasn't an easy decision to make, but HELLO! confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off the air while the GMA team figured out the next steps.

© Instagram Amy Robach shared a statement about her and T.J. Holmes' new podcast, 'Amy & T.J.'

On January 27, ABC released a statement confirming that they had parted ways with Amy and T.J. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," it read.

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20 will come later."

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship was made public in November 2022

Since then, their former co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton has settled into her role alongside new hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim. Amy was also replaced by Deborah Roberts on 20/20 who now hosts alongside David Muir.

Amy had been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. had been working with them since 2014. The pair were co-anchors on GMA3 from 2020-2022, alongside their former co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

© Instagram T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach cozy up in their first picture shared on Instagram

When their relationship was revealed, both Amy and T.J. were married to their respective spouses. Amy has since divorced former Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue – whom she was married to for 12 years – and T.J. and his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig – whose marriage also lasted 12 years – reached a divorce settlement in October, 11 months after his affair was first publicized.

Meanwhile, their fans were thrilled to welcome them back into the spotlight, with one commenting on their podcast announcement: "Have missed seeing you. Glad you are back!" Another added: "Yay!!! I've missed you, I'm so happy for the both of you!!!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.