Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer's husband Greg moved to tears in new wedding video

Six months on from her sunset South Africa wedding, Lady Amelia Spencer, 31, has shared new clips of her special day with Greg Mallett.

Princess Diana's niece and the fitness and nutrition coach got engaged in July 2020 at Clouds Estate in South Africa following an 11-year relationship, before returning to South Africa's Western Cape for their big day at Quoin Rock Manor House. New clips share a better look inside the mountaintop celebrations, attended by Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza, older sister Lady Kitty, brother Samuel, and Lady Lara Spencer – the 17-year-old daughter of Amelia’s father and his second wife Caroline Freud.

"21.03.2023 - the rest of our lives," she captioned the post. Several clips saw Greg's raw emotions on their big day, including the moment he caught sight of his bride for the first time.

Walking down the aisle on the arm of her brother, Amelia looked flawless in her custom Atelier Versace wedding dress, complete with a boned corset with sheer panels, silk rebrodé lace embellished with Swarovski crystals, structured shoulders, and an open back.

© Instagram The couple got married in South Africa

As the camera panned to Greg, tears welled in his eyes, and his emotional display continued as Amelia said her vows.

"I've been waiting 14 years to see Amelia walk down the aisle. To be married is a dream come true," Greg exclusively told HELLO! following their March wedding.

Fans flocked to the comments section of Amelia's romantic wedding post, including Amelia's sister Eliza who wrote: "The most beautiful and perfect day, I love you both so much."

© Instagram Greg proposed at Clouds Estate in South Africa

"Omg! I am crying," a second remarked, and another added: "This is just beautiful, so much true love in this video it’s clear for all to see."

"I’m not crying! Magical," a fourth commented, and a fifth penned: "True love story."

Speaking of her wedding dress connection with her late aunt, Amelia said: "I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day.

WATCH: Inside Lady Amelia Spencer & Greg Mallett's mountain top ceremony

"I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there's a very special connection that we have," added Amelia, who was only five years old when Diana passed away in 1997.

She later changed into a mini dress from Pronovias, featuring a sweetheart neckline, puff shoulders, long sleeves and an embellished bodice. Meanwhile, Greg swapped his blazer, crisp white shirt and black bow tie for a more relaxed black open shirt.

Photos shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine showed the newlyweds holding drinks and sharing a kiss on the dance floor surrounded by their friends and family.

