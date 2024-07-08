Lady Amelia Spencer's lacy wedding guest dress leaves fans asking questions

Lady Amelia Spencer has one of the best wedding guest wardrobes we've ever seen. The beautiful niece of the late Princess Diana once again impressed with her sublime sartorial choice when she attended a friend's wedding in Italy this weekend.

Accompanied by her husband Greg Mallett, the blonde beauty was a vision in her crimson wedding guest dress. The gorgeous design, from royally-approved label Self-Portrait, certainly wouldn't have been out of place in Princess Beatrice's wardrobe.

The royal – who is the daughter of Earl Charles Spencer, the former Princess of Wales's brother – wowed her Instagram followers with her attire as they all clamoured to know where the frock was from.

Her comments section was soon filled with eager questions about where they could get their hands on the flattering design.

The eye-catching number is called the 'Red Lace Classic Mini Dress' and retails for £190 - and is thankfully still in stock in most sizes.

Crafted out of classic crepe with lace detailing to the bodice, the dress boasts a super flattering sweetheart neckline and pretty sleeves, not to mention a subtly flared, midi-length cut that creates the perfect hourglass silhouette.

Sharing a series of dreamy photos from what looked to be an unforgettable weekend, Lady Eliza Spencer's twin sister penned: "The most magical day celebrating @anrihorne @brettormrod."

In the images, Lady Amelia carried her essentials in a cream shoulder bag and added a touch of sparkle thanks to strappy silver heels and a glittering diamond bracelet.

With her long blonde hair worn down loose and her makeup kept simple and fresh, the royal beauty was the belle of the ball.

Greg, meanwhile, looked dapper in a beige single-breasted suit and blue cotton shirt.

The gorgeous celebrations boasted an outdoor ceremony complete with a white carpet entrance from the bride and long wooden tables set up banquet style in a castle courtyard strung with fairy lights.

Amelia's dress was perfectly in keeping with the colour scheme of the wedding as pale pink, fuchsia and blush-hued roses lined the dining tables in clear glass vases.

© Instagram Princess Diana's niece is always so chic

Lady Amelia Spencer's wedding

It wasn't that long ago that Lady Amelia was celebrating her own wedding.

"It was genuinely the best day of our lives. It was better than I ever imagined," Amelia told HELLO! of their fairytale wedding, which took place in March 2023 on a mountaintop in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape, at Quoin Rock Manor House.

"I've been waiting 14 years to see Amelia walk down the aisle. To be married is a dream come true," fitness and nutrition coach Greg added.

The bride was a vision in a custom Atelier Versace wedding dress and incredible veil. The beautiful design, made out of custom silk rebrodé, took two and a half months to bring to life.

It boasted a two-and-a-half-metre train, sparkling Swarovski crystals, and a hand-embroidered neckline with intricate flower patterns running throughout.