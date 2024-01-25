Affordable Bridesmaid Dresses: The chicest dresses under £150

Three good friends of mine are getting married within the next 14 months (for reference, I’m in my late 20s and at the point where all my friends are either engaged, becoming dog 'pawrents', or having babies - I am currently none of the above). And as a bridesmaid for two and a good friend of the third, I'm fully in the loop when it comes to the dress drama.

Though they’ve all got differing colour schemes, wedding destinations and numbers of bridesmaids, the common issue between all three brides is affordability when it comes to chic bridesmaid dresses.

So, as their resident fashion friend, I'm the one they turn to ask for help looking for chic, stylish dresses that won't break the bank (when I say affordable, by no means do I mean dresses for £20 each, but ‘affordable’ in comparison to many brands where the dresses are £200 plus).

© Instagram Nicola Peltz and her sister showed off their satin bridesmaids dresses at a friends wedding

Bridesmaids dresses are often only worn once, but they don't have to be. For example, a simple satin slip dress can be worn underneath a jumper with a pair of knee-high boots for the winter. Or go for an embroidered number that will double up as an elegant black tie gown. "White has been popular ever since Pippa Middleton wore the hue to the wedding of her older sister, The Princess of Wales," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon, "I loved seeing white on all the bridesmaids and flower girls at Kate Moss' wedding to Jamie Hince." And no colour is more versatile than black, and if Sofia Richie dressed her bridesmaids in noir at the 2023 wedding of the year, then you certainly can too...

MORE: 10 Registry office wedding dresses you’ll wear more than once

RELATED: 11 dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride

How we chose:

Cost: As mentioned, these dresses aren't cheap. But I've found the chicest ones that start from £50.00 and do not cost more than £150.00

Style: I've chosen dress designs based on current trends, ones that are timeless, or taken inspiration from stylish celebrities. It's important to note that I have not tried on these dresses myself, though I have tried other clothes from some of the brands before. I have only chosen pieces from brands that have a good reputation and are UK-based.

Allegra Satin Tie Shoulder Dress Maids to Measure Bows were such a huge trend in 2023, and continue to be for 2024. They're feminine, romantic, and in my opinion, the perfect adornment for a wedding. I love the bow sleeve on this piece that elegantly falls down the shoulder. £150.00 AT MAIDS TO MEASURE

One Shoulder Satin Ruched Bridesmaid Dress Six Stories Personally, I'm a fan of light-coloured satin to complement a bride's white dress. This dress from Six Stories features flattening ruching at the side. The colourway also comes in two alternative silhouettes for your bridesmaids to choose from. £120.00 AT SIX STORIES

TFNC Bridesmaids Bardot Fitted Maxi Dress Asos Navy is one of, if not the chicest colours on the planet, and I can't believe this piece from Asos is only £50. It's currently in stock in almost every size, but hurry otherwise you'll miss out... £68.00 £50.00 AT ASOS

The Eva Dress Club L If Meghan Markle's favourite neckline is the bardot, you know it's seriously chic. This dress in burgundy puts the a sophisticated spin on this season's red trend. £85.00 AT CLUB L

Aurelia Lace Trim Maxi Dress Omnes Sofia Richie's bridesmaids wore black, which swiftly put the colourway on my 'if I ever get married' ideas list. I love this 90s-esque lace shift for an easy, romantic look. £85.00 AT OMNES

Odelle Maxi Bridesmaid Dress Pretty Lavish Bridesmaids dresses in powdery blue hues are a popular choice, and it's clear to see why. Combine a satin piece with a halter neckline and you've created the epitome of elegance. £88.00 AT PRETTY LAVISH

Bridesmaids Hand-Embellished Long-Sleeved Dress Boohoo Were you as surprised as I was to learn Boohoo did bridesmaid? I think embellishments give anything a super choc upgrade, and this silhouette and colourway are giving major high-designer vibes. £120.00 AT BOOHOO

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.