Affordable Bridesmaid Dresses: The chicest dresses under £150

Three good friends of mine are getting married within the next 14 months (for reference, I’m in my late 20s and at the point where all my friends are either engaged, becoming dog 'pawrents', or having babies - I am currently none of the above). And as a bridesmaid for two and a good friend of the third, I'm fully in the loop when it comes to the dress drama.
Though they’ve all got differing colour schemes, wedding destinations and numbers of bridesmaids, the common issue between all three brides is affordability when it comes to chic bridesmaid dresses.
So, as their resident fashion friend, I'm the one they turn to ask for help looking for chic, stylish dresses that won't break the bank (when I say affordable, by no means do I mean dresses for £20 each, but ‘affordable’ in comparison to many brands where the dresses are £200 plus).
Bridesmaids dresses are often only worn once, but they don't have to be. For example, a simple satin slip dress can be worn underneath a jumper with a pair of knee-high boots for the winter. Or go for an embroidered number that will double up as an elegant black tie gown. "White has been popular ever since Pippa Middleton wore the hue to the wedding of her older sister, The Princess of Wales," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon, "I loved seeing white on all the bridesmaids and flower girls at Kate Moss' wedding to Jamie Hince." And no colour is more versatile than black, and if Sofia Richie dressed her bridesmaids in noir at the 2023 wedding of the year, then you certainly can too...
MORE: 10 Registry office wedding dresses you’ll wear more than once
RELATED: 11 dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride
How we chose:
Cost: As mentioned, these dresses aren't cheap. But I've found the chicest ones that start from £50.00 and do not cost more than £150.00
Style: I've chosen dress designs based on current trends, ones that are timeless, or taken inspiration from stylish celebrities. It's important to note that I have not tried on these dresses myself, though I have tried other clothes from some of the brands before. I have only chosen pieces from brands that have a good reputation and are UK-based.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.