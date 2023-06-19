Queen Charlotte star reveals engagement in sweet anniversary post - and fans are thrilled

Queen Charlotte is all about marriage and romance - but it sounds like the cast themselves have been very lucky in love too! Sam Clemmett, who plays Brimsley in the hit show, recently revealed that he was celebrating that he and his wife Danarose Clemmett were celebrating their one-year engagement anniversary - and fans didn’t even realise that he had tied the knot!

Sharing a snap of himself with Danarose, the actor captioned the post: "Been a year since we got engaged. Wow. Beyond lucky to call you my wife." His wife, who is a hair stylist and wig-maker, also shared the post, writing: "June 13. a year ago today he put a ring on it, but he knew he had me the moment i said something cheeky and walked into a wall. You’re my forever." Sam then commented on her post, adding: "You’re my forever." Couple goals!

Commenting on the post, one person cheekily wrote: "Didn't even know u engaged..thought I still had a chance," while another person added: "Gorgeous pair! Congratulations." A third person sweetly wrote: "Finally Brimsley got his love in real life."

Sam and Danarose tied the knot in a Halloween-themed wedding in New York City back in October 2022. Sharing polaroids from the day, Danarose posted: "‘til death #theclemmetts 10/31/22." She later shared more photos of the couple on their happy day, writing: "I’ve been married to my best friend for 2 weeks. Damn I’m lucky."

© Instagram Sam and Danarose Clemmett on their wedding day

Sam is good friends with his co-stars, with Corey Mylchreest commenting on one of this wedding snaps writing "wow wow wow". In the show, the actor plays King George, and is currently living with his co-star, Freddie Dennis.

Corey is also in a relationship, and broke fans' hearts by revealing he has a girlfriend! In an interview, he said: " As soon as I got the job, I was like, 'All right, I gotta binge this thing.' I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang."

© Instagram Sam Clemmett and Danarose have been dating since 2019

Speaking about finding out he had the role, he said: "I was at my girlfriend's place. I got the call at midnight because it was a decision that had been made in LA, so it was on LA time, and so I was already asleep and I didn't want to wake up [my girlfriend's] housemate.

"So I was in a robe in the corridor and I remember being like, 'These things go either way, don't feel sorry for me, don't pity me, I don't want any of that, it's probably not going to work out'. And then I came back like 'Oh my god I don't know what's just happened'. She said, 'You've got to do something to celebrate', and the only place was the local snooker club so we went and played snooker and that's how we celebrated."