Zara Tindall dazzles in leg-lengthening look with tailored waistline
Digital Cover royal-style

Zara Tindall looks loved-up in leg-lengthening look with tailored waistline

The Princess Royal's daughter looked smitten with husband Mike Tindall

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall looked simply stunning when she stepped out with her rugby star husband Mike on Tuesday. 

The Princess Royal's daughter, 43, enjoyed a day at The Belfry Hotel and Resort following a Celebrity Golf Classic event. Zara opted for a wide-legged jumpsuit from ME + EM which featured a cinched waistline and a sleeveless bodice with a ruffle on each shoulder. 

Zara and Mike smiling at eachother© Instagram
Zara and Mike looked loved-up

The high-necked silk garment also had a subtle ruffle down the front and keyhole detail on the décolletage. We loved the vibrant purple hue which had the royal looking ready for summer.

She was seen with her blonde locks in a straight bob tucked behind her ears and looked totally loved up with her husband who wrapped his arm around her waist.

Zara Tindall with Autumn Phillips and Dolly Maude© David Hartley
Zara with Autumn Phillips and best friend, Dolly Maude

Mike, 45, looked smart in a soft pink linen blazer, a white shirt, navy chinos, and a pair of navy trainers. The pair were seen together just last week enjoying a spot of golf where they twinned in outfits that had them looking like Barbie and Ken.

Zara wore white skinny jeans and a hot pink polo, while her hubby embraced the pink appeal to its full extent, opting for a polo to match his wife's and chinos in the same vibrant hue.

Mike and Zara Tindall, wearing pink, pose at ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic at the Belfry Golf Course.© David Hartley
Mike was supported by wife Zara at his annual golf tournament fundraiser

Zara's garden party look

The royal was seen in arguably one of her most chic dresses when she supported her cousin Prince William at the sovereign's garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. 

Zara Tindall channelling Mary Poppins under umbrella at Buckingham Palace Garden Party© Getty
Zara Tindall had a Mary Poppins moment

The medal-winning equestrian stepped into the garden wearing a Mary Poppins-inspired look, the star of which was 'The Isobel' dress from Laura Green. The figure-flattering A-line piece featured a collared neckline, puffed sleeves, and a belted waistline. 

Zara Tindall arrives to attend The Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Getty
Zara braved the rain at Buckingham Palace

The satin-finish garment also had pink buttons down the front which tied in beautifully with her rosy suede pumps, the 'Rebecca' style from Emmy London. The mother-of-three utilised a clever hack to ensure her stunning heels didn't sink into the grass, adding perspex heel protectors.

Zara Tindall in white button down shirt dress with pink hat at Buckingham Palace © Getty
Zara's paired her candy-pink hat with a pearly manicure

Zara also carried the matching clutch and topped off her look with a gorgeous boater hat-style fascinator, the 'Rosa' style from Sarah Cant Millinery.

A close-up of Zara Tindall's footwear with heel stoppers at the Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 21, 2024 in London, England.© Getty
Zara Tindall's heel stoppers protected her Emmy London heels

Zara and Mike's casual outing

The royals were seen a more low-key outing when they attended the Fairfax and Favor Black Eye Gin reception.

Mike and Zara Tindall attend the Fairfax and Favour, Black Eye Gin reception at Badminton Horse Trials© Shutterstock
Mike and Zara Tindall attend the Fairfax and Favour, Black Eye Gin reception at Badminton Horse Trials

DISCOVER: Mike Tindall reveals summer plans with wife Zara and family as he hosts golf fundraiser for two important causes 

King Charles' niece looked relaxed in a mid-wash denim shirt with a pair of washed black jeans. She rounded off a look with a pair of grey Adidas chunky trainers and oversized sunnies.

