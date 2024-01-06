Jane Seymour, 72, is positively radiant in sun-soaked Malibu snap

Jane Seymour is looking ahead to the new year! Returning to Instagram on Friday, the actress put on a radiant display as she reflected on her goals for 2024. Basking in the sunlight at her Malibu mansion, Jane, 72, looked simply stunning in a striped jumper and high-waisted navy trousers.

© Instagram Jane basked in the sunshine at her Malibu mansion

Captioning the sun-soaked snap, she wrote: "New year, new goals for 2024! It's the time where we start to envision what we want for our future. This year is a canvas for dreams and intentions, a time to set lofty goals and sow the seeds of our aspirations.

⁣"In this journey, remember the importance of kindness to yourself—each step, stumble, and victory contributes to the unique artwork of your life. Embrace challenges, celebrate victories, and to grow in those unexpected moments," she continued. "⁣Now, I'm curious – what are some of your New Year's goals? Share the magic and inspire others to paint their own extraordinary stories."

© Michael Tullberg Jane recently revealed the secret to her ageless appearance in an interview with HELLO!

Shortly after posting, Jane was inundated with comments from fans. "Beautiful and amazing picture. Have a wonderful day, Jane," wrote one. "Extremely inspiring," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "You are such a timeless beauty."

Revered for her youthful appearance, in a recent exclusive with HELLO!, Jane opened up about her beauty regime, which in her own words, is "nothing radical."

© Instagram The actress wants to take away the stigma of aging

"I'm not messing with the structure, I'm just taking care of my skin and my hair and taking vitamins and exercise, and my health," she said.

Hoping to take away the stigma that comes with menopause and getting older, in October, Jane told HELLO!: "The world is against aging. We hate aging. We look at aging and we go, 'Oh, no, there's a wrinkle, oh my God. Get rid of it. Grey hair. No. Terrifying!'

"Whereas you can look at it the other way and you can say actually, I now have time in my life to do things I really want to do. Maybe I can now become the person I want to be."

© Daniele Venturelli When it comes to cosmetic treatments, Jane favours temporary enhancements

She added: "Menopause is a taboo subject, no one wants to talk about aging, especially women because they're doing everything they can to look 20 or 30 years younger. So the last thing they want to do is to talk about that and there's always been this whole thing that when you turn 50, you're not having babies anymore, so now you're kind of useless. You're on the fence, you're done."

Sharing her views on cosmetic treatments, Jane explained: "I'm a temporary enhancement person, rather than a permanent enhancement person. If I need eyelashes, I stick them on. If I need more hair, I clip some in."