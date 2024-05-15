Zara Tindall's sweetest photos with her father Captain Mark Phillips as she celebrates birthday

Despite their split, Zara and Peter have maintained a strong relationship with their father. He is often spotted cropping up at key equestrian events, including Badminton Horse Trials which took place last week.
Their passion for all things equestrian stems in part from Mark who is an Olympic gold-medallist and a four-time champion at the Badminton Horse Trials.
During their childhood, Mark was often spotted supporting Zara and Peter as they brushed up on their equestrian skills, no doubt offering numerous tips and tricks along the way.
As Zara celebrates her 43rd birthday, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at the mother-of-three's sweetest moments with her father…
Windsor
A young Zara was spotted trying to grab her father's attention during The Windsor Horse Trials. Dressed in a striped shirt and denim dungarees, the youngster looked so sweet as she rested her hands on her father's knee. She was joined at the event by her lookalike brother Peter who appeared transfixed by the sporting action.
A shared passion
Zara's love for horse riding dates back to her childhood. The former Olympic medallist has been a keen equestrian from a young age, with her doting father Mark taking a keen interest in her progress. Back in July 1989, Mark was photographed keeping a watchful eye over his daughter at the Dauntsey Horse Trials held in Wiltshire.
Cheltenham Festival
In 2022, Zara and Mark were all smiles as they attended the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. The father-daughter duo donned their glad rags for the special occasion, with Zara stepping out in a ruby-red coat and a rose-adorned button hat, whilst Mark looked dapper in an oatmeal-hued check suit and a caramel fedora.
Zara's wedding day
On her wedding day to Mike Tindall, Zara was joined by her doting dad Mark who later walked his only daughter down the aisle. Their nuptials took place on 30 July in 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. Ahead of the splendid wedding, Zara and her father were photographed beaming from ear to ear, with Mark flashing a particularly warm smile.
European Eventing Championship
Captain Mark looked so proud back in September 2005 as he supported Zara at the Blenheim FEI Petplan European Eventing Championship. There was a celebratory feeling in the air, with Zara having just competed in the final show-jumping event with a clear round.
Gatcombe Horse Trials
Zara and Mark roared with laughter in August 2006 as they enjoyed the first day of the Gatcombe Horse Trials which continue to take place each year on Princess Anne's sprawling Gatcombe Estate.
Badminton Horse Trials
Zara was once again supported by her proud dad at this year's Badminton Horse Trials. The equestrian, who competed on her horse Class Affair, took a moment to catch up with her father after taking part in the dressage event.
Speaking at the event, Zara spoke about her father, telling an interviewer: "It was good actually. I had one down disappointing but he [Class Affair] actually jumped mega because he did feel tired this morning. I think it's the first time ever.
"I probably should have let go early, I'm sure my father will tell me what I did wrong but it's so nice to be back in there. I just want to thank my owner and my team, who did a mega job yesterday after a hard day's work and they worked so hard, and we can't do it without any of them so thank you."