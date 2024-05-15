Zara Tindall's sweetest photos with her father Captain Mark Phillips as she celebrates birthday

Princess Anne shares two children with her first husband Captain Mark Phillips. The former couple, who tied the knot in 1973 and later divorced in 1992, are doting parents to Zara, 43, and Peter, 46.

Despite their split, Zara and Peter have maintained a strong relationship with their father. He is often spotted cropping up at key equestrian events, including Badminton Horse Trials which took place last week.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara Tindall makes surprise appearance alongside rarely-seen father to talk about exciting event

Their passion for all things equestrian stems in part from Mark who is an Olympic gold-medallist and a four-time champion at the Badminton Horse Trials.

During their childhood, Mark was often spotted supporting Zara and Peter as they brushed up on their equestrian skills, no doubt offering numerous tips and tricks along the way.

As Zara celebrates her 43rd birthday, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at the mother-of-three's sweetest moments with her father…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Windsor A young Zara was spotted trying to grab her father's attention during The Windsor Horse Trials. Dressed in a striped shirt and denim dungarees, the youngster looked so sweet as she rested her hands on her father's knee. She was joined at the event by her lookalike brother Peter who appeared transfixed by the sporting action.



2/ 7 © Getty Images A shared passion Zara's love for horse riding dates back to her childhood. The former Olympic medallist has been a keen equestrian from a young age, with her doting father Mark taking a keen interest in her progress. Back in July 1989, Mark was photographed keeping a watchful eye over his daughter at the Dauntsey Horse Trials held in Wiltshire.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Cheltenham Festival In 2022, Zara and Mark were all smiles as they attended the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. The father-daughter duo donned their glad rags for the special occasion, with Zara stepping out in a ruby-red coat and a rose-adorned button hat, whilst Mark looked dapper in an oatmeal-hued check suit and a caramel fedora.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Zara's wedding day On her wedding day to Mike Tindall, Zara was joined by her doting dad Mark who later walked his only daughter down the aisle. Their nuptials took place on 30 July in 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. Ahead of the splendid wedding, Zara and her father were photographed beaming from ear to ear, with Mark flashing a particularly warm smile.



5/ 7 © Getty Images European Eventing Championship Captain Mark looked so proud back in September 2005 as he supported Zara at the Blenheim FEI Petplan European Eventing Championship. There was a celebratory feeling in the air, with Zara having just competed in the final show-jumping event with a clear round.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Gatcombe Horse Trials Zara and Mark roared with laughter in August 2006 as they enjoyed the first day of the Gatcombe Horse Trials which continue to take place each year on Princess Anne's sprawling Gatcombe Estate.

